The Halloween-To-Christmas-Party Pipeline Took Less Than 2 Days

Everyone always complains about how long Halloweekend goes on (we, personally, hope it never falls on a Saturday again), but as soon as the calendar hit Nov. 1, everyone put away their stage blood and fake fangs and dusted off their favorite scarves and fur-trimmed jackets. The weather in New York is not giving fall — an outerwear-themed party on a 60-degree night is unusual — but we persevered in the name of kicking off what is going to be a long holiday season. The theme of this week was staying inside even if you were outside, with cozy dinner parties, house gatherings, and collection launches that made us feel right at home despite being a few drinks deep and downtown. See where we landed this week and how the party set dressed for the pre-December yuletide merriment below.

Christopher John Rogers & The Rug Company Give Us That Fuzzy Feeling

Few designers are world-building like Rogers. Not only is his ready-to-wear line accomplished and selling, but he’s done J.Crew collabs, made paint, wallpaper, chairs, and now, area rugs made in partnership with The Rug Company. The resulting collection, “The Studio,” is all about the trace of a human hand and imperefections, and it got its due shine at The Rug Company’s creative director Will Cooper’s studio, where friends of Rogers’ all took time enjoying a mid-week catchup, taking a Jell-O shot, eating tarts, and using the area rugs as backdrops.

Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Geve Penn Will Cooper, Becky Akinyode Courtesy of Geve Penn Courtesy of Geve Penn Jake and Josie Dupont Courtesy of Geve Penn 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

A Homey Toast To Aritzia

There is no modern host in New York that can bring together uptown, downtown, and out-of-towners quite like Athena Calderone. She graciously opened her stunning Tribeca home to Aritzia and friends for a night of gift-giving, perfectly realized light bites (she does a gourmet spread so well), and live caricature drawings.

Athena Calderone, Zanna Roberts Rassi Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jenna Lyons, Athena Calderone Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock Naomi Elizee, Hunter Abrams, Joanna Nikas, Jessica Willis Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock June Ambrose Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Cabin Fever With Kanuk

It’s getting Canadian up in here. While we anxiously await the second season of Heated Rivalry, we have a fiesty winter to get through, and star of the show and native Canadian Sophie Nélisse played host for Kanuk’s campaign-launch dinner. For one night, Tribeca’s Square Diner was a Quebecois cabin complete with pine trees, taffy, and lots of martinis, with sounds by Francesca Keller and cozy vibes by the outerwear experts at Kanuk.

Pat Cleveland, Sophie Nélisse Geve Penn Clara McGregor, Kathryn Gallagher Geve Penn Pam Nasr, Bambi Grimotes, Eny Lee Parker Geve Penn Francesca Keller, Violet Savage Geve Penn 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Raffles, Meet Raf’s

Raffles is like the Rolls Royce of hotels, and its exquisite taste now includes an ecommerce platform, The Little Shop by Raffles. In a brand-name kismet moment, Raf’s played host to Raffles on a particularly balmy New York night where Adut Akech and Carolyn Murphy explored the offerings now available online, including a Ginori 1735 collaboration and sublime pajamas inspired by the original Raffles in Singapore.