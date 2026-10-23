Charli xcx & Absolut Are A Match Made In Party-Girl Heaven

The fall party swing is in full force, and we’re feeling the effects (both positive and negative). Our schedules are packed, our inboxes are full, our closets are completely disorganized, but how else is a party girl expected to operate when the seasons are changing and the nights are calling? It’s not even Halloweekend yet and our dancing feet are literally and spiritually exhausted. We have dispatches from Los Angeles and New York, where for every night there were at least four events on our Google Calendars (no guarantees we made all of them, for we are only human), but in case you didn’t make it out or were otherwise occupied, see where the best late nights and early mornings were happening below.

It’s Absolut-ly Charli, Baby

The most restless party girl we know is teaming up with the vodka experts at Absolut for a two-year partnership that promises to lean into the chaos of late nights and early mornings with the girl most personally equipped for the job. (She follows in the footsteps of collaborator Madonna, who brought Absolut to the masses earlier this summer.) Charli debuted “I ❤️ Absolut” T-shirts at her sold-out Los Angeles show on Oct. 17, and brought her close friends and fam to an Absolut-dripping afterparty that made every other event we went to in the last few weeks seem tame.

Mekaila Morris Myles Hendrik Myles Hendrik Myles Hendrik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Swapping Clothes With The RealReal

On Oct. 22, The RealReal brought together fashion luminaries and vintage fanatics to its new book, Real Style: Dressing with Intention & Expressing Yourself Through Style. What seemed like a normal launch party was actually an official clothing swap; if you left a piece of clothing, you could take something up for grabs in the Tribeca space. Put “free” in front of anything Prada or Junya Watanabe and we can’t guarantee we won’t throw hands, but everyone left happy and a little riched in the way of designer clothes.

Louisa Jacobson, Jeremy O. Harris Ben Rosser/BFA Lynn Yaeger Ben Rosser/BFA Paloma Elsesser Ben Rosser/BFA Daria Stroukos Ben Rosser/BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Hopping Into The Dating Scene

On Oct. 20, Liar Liar was transformed into a space of romantic opportunity (more than it usually is) for the introduction of Hoppy, a new dating app (we know, we know) that promises to bring you off your phone and into the world to meet new connections.

Taryn Segal Ella Snyder Taryn Segal 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Reading With Chanel

On Oct. 15, it was time for a literature refresh with the help of the hottest fashion brand in the world. Chanel and the Women’s Prize Trust’s Originators program is helping to bring funding and eyes to emerging women’s writers, and some of the world’s best female authors gathered to toast to this year’s contest for a cozy cocktail at The Twenty Two in New York. Stay tuned for when they gather again to annouce the winners in Spring 2027.

Laura Reilly, Rajni Jacques, Jalil Johnson, Sophie Elgort Getty Images V. V. Ganeshananthan, A. M. Homes, Nicole Krauss Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Zankov Cozies Up To Banana Republic

On Oct. 21, the best knitwear designer in New York (Henry Zankov, of course) toasted to his collection with Banana Republic at Quarter’s, and the warm tones of the apartment-style party space couldn’t have matched the ‘70s-inspired collection better. Friends and family of Zankov’s gathered to show off their fuzziest collaborative sweaters and enjoy unbridled gossip sessions decked out in the almost-sold-out collection.

Henry Zankov, Presley Oldham Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Shay Johnson, Rajni Jacques, Becky Akinyode Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Chloe King Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Leigh Lezark Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

NewFest Gets A Spanish Kick

On Oct. 15, the gayest film festival in the world (NewFest) hosted the premiere of the gayest Oscars contender film of the year (La Bola Negra). Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (known as Los Javis) toasted to their almost-three-hour historical epic-drama-comedy-romance with stars Glenn Close and Julio Torres with an intimate afterparty following the screening.

Javier Calvo, Glenn Close, Javier Ambrossi Courtesy of Netflix Julio Torres Courtesy of Netflix John Cameron Mitchell, Glenn Close Courtesy of Netflix Javier Calvo, Julio Torres Courtesy of Netflix 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Brooklyn Meets Dolce Vita

On Oct. 14, the accessories brand with a dedicated Gen-Z cutie following opened the doors to its Williamsburg apartment for a night hosted by campaign star Julia Mervis, who invited her well-dressed friends over for dinner to see the fall collection and gab about their shoe obsessions over cosmos.

Courtesy of Dolce Vita Julia Mervis, Ashtin Earle, Sally Carden, Payton Purther Courtesy of Dolce Vita 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

How Does Your Polène Bag Get Made?

On Oct. 21, Polène and Soho House linked up to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that goes into Polène’s world-famous handbags. Stars, fans of the brand, and creators alike all gathered for a live craftsmanship demonstration and cocktails that honored the slow and rewarding process of handicraft.

Josie Totah Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com Bec Lauder Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Fiametta Dives Into Desire

On Oct. 20, our favorite jewelry brand for no-fuss yet high-impact pieces launched its third collection, “Voluto,” with a cocktail at People’s where the Lalo tequila was flowing, the diamonds were sparkling, and the impressive floral background might be the best photo op of the week.