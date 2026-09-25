Soundcheck
Madonna & Charli xcx Declare The Dance Floor Isn’t Dead After All
Speak on it.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 15 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Danceteria Afterhours” by Madonna feat. Charli xcx
There seems to be a growing sentiment amongst pop stars that no one wants to dance anymore (see below), but if there’s one thing to take away from Charli xcx’s dance-floor retirement, it’s that Madonna still knows what the people want.
“Nobody Wanna Dance Anymore” by Tinashe
It would be so easy for Tinashe to reheat her own nachos, but she never does. Instead, she is constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to be “pop,” molding the future of music in her image in the process.
“On Video” by Phoebe Bridgers
Devastating both within the context of her new film Primetime and without, which is how you know this is a top-tier soundtrack song.
“I Won’t Cry” by Remi Wolf
An instant entry into the canon of breakup classics. Remi Wolf’s voice is a work of art and so is her pen.
“Warhorse” by 2hollis
You could listen to this song at 1% volume and it would still be loud. Said with nothing but love, of course.
“Looking For You” by Cara Delevingne
We’re fully convinced Cara Delevingne can see colors and hear sounds that no one else can. How does someone even produce a song like this? What’s her secret?
“If I Had The Hand Of God” by Julia Jacklin
Some of the best writing you’ll hear all week: “If I had the hand of God / Would the God whose hand I havе / Be the kind to know when to let go before it gets this bad?”
“Expensive & Difficult” by Jae Stephens
Glittery yet dirty, bratty and braggadocious, sweaty like the Y2K club hits of yore. Jae Stephens just knows how to write a hit.
“Bags of Yen” by Bree Runway
The flow is relentless, the chorus is irresistible, and the bad-b*tchery is at a 10. Welcome back, Bree Runway.
“Beauty Sleep” by Jane Remover
The back half of this song goes absolutely bonkers insane. We love whatever is wrong with Jane Remover.
“Blink Twice” by Rose Gray
You’ll be having a great time vibing out to this song, when all of a sudden Rose Gray hits you with “‘Cause the world is burning / And children are learning from robots, baby.” Much to think about.
“Sentinel” by serpentwithfeet
We need a German word for ominous love songs, because there’s not a single genre or descriptor in the English language that can accurately describe what’s going on here.
“Dream” by Niko Rubio
Completely entrancing. A must-listen for your next high walk around LA.
“We Like Making Noise” by People I’ve Met
People I’ve Met like making noise, and we like the noise they make. Simple as that.