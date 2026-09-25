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Soundcheck

Madonna & Charli xcx Declare The Dance Floor Isn’t Dead After All

Speak on it.

by Jillian Giandurco

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 15 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Danceteria Afterhours” by Madonna feat. Charli xcx

There seems to be a growing sentiment amongst pop stars that no one wants to dance anymore (see below), but if there’s one thing to take away from Charli xcx’s dance-floor retirement, it’s that Madonna still knows what the people want.

“Nobody Wanna Dance Anymore” by Tinashe

It would be so easy for Tinashe to reheat her own nachos, but she never does. Instead, she is constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to be “pop,” molding the future of music in her image in the process.

“On Video” by Phoebe Bridgers

Devastating both within the context of her new film Primetime and without, which is how you know this is a top-tier soundtrack song.

“I Won’t Cry” by Remi Wolf

An instant entry into the canon of breakup classics. Remi Wolf’s voice is a work of art and so is her pen.

“Warhorse” by 2hollis

You could listen to this song at 1% volume and it would still be loud. Said with nothing but love, of course.

“Looking For You” by Cara Delevingne

We’re fully convinced Cara Delevingne can see colors and hear sounds that no one else can. How does someone even produce a song like this? What’s her secret?

“If I Had The Hand Of God” by Julia Jacklin

Some of the best writing you’ll hear all week: “If I had the hand of God / Would the God whose hand I havе / Be the kind to know when to let go before it gets this bad?”

“Stone Fruit” by Blondshell

Blondshell has a great body horror film inside of her, we just know it.

“Expensive & Difficult” by Jae Stephens

Glittery yet dirty, bratty and braggadocious, sweaty like the Y2K club hits of yore. Jae Stephens just knows how to write a hit.

“Bags of Yen” by Bree Runway

The flow is relentless, the chorus is irresistible, and the bad-b*tchery is at a 10. Welcome back, Bree Runway.

“Beauty Sleep” by Jane Remover

The back half of this song goes absolutely bonkers insane. We love whatever is wrong with Jane Remover.

“Blink Twice” by Rose Gray

You’ll be having a great time vibing out to this song, when all of a sudden Rose Gray hits you with “‘Cause the world is burning / And children are learning from robots, baby.” Much to think about.

“Sentinel” by serpentwithfeet

We need a German word for ominous love songs, because there’s not a single genre or descriptor in the English language that can accurately describe what’s going on here.

“Dream” by Niko Rubio

Completely entrancing. A must-listen for your next high walk around LA.

“We Like Making Noise” by People I’ve Met

People I’ve Met like making noise, and we like the noise they make. Simple as that.