Blondshell Takes Us To The Desert For Her Coachella Debut

It’s not every weekend you get to cross something off your bucket list, but on April 11, Blondshell’s dreams of playing Coachella finally came true when she graced the Outdoor Theater stage for the first time.

You can only live in bucket list bliss for so long, however, which is why the indie rocker was back to work by April 15 with a supporting gig at Wet Leg’s Fox Theater show in Pomona, California. After the quick pit stop in LA County, where she previewed her new song “Heart Has To Work So Hard,” it was back to the desert for round two of “Blondshella” on April 18.

When a milestone moment like this comes around, it’s only natural to document the whole thing. Lucky for us, Blondshell gave NYLON an exclusive peek behind the scenes of her Coachella Weekends One and Two, and everything in between.

“Poised for first Coachella 🎀”

“Trailer door <3”

“Shoutout Marlaine for doing the most natural glam beat of all time.”

“Singers locking in and serving face.”

“Using every brain cell to figure out how to connect my wireless pack up through my shirt.”

“We worked so hard on the video design with Sparks Studio. Also a lot of it was a surprise to me when I came out on stage and it felt massive to see it like that.”

“Completed the first mission. Going back to AC.”

“Going over the set before the Wet Leg show in Pomona.”

“Setlist. First time playing here.”

“Decided to wear a heavy beaded dress.”

“Another moment for the dress.”

“Playing a new song ‘Heart Has To Work So Hard.’”

“My beautiful band.”

“This is Ray he’s the only guy in the band and he looks good in every photo.”

“Weekend 2 outfit change. Best kind of déjà vu.”

“My sister made it.”

“That’s a wrap Coachella, thanks for having me. Bucket list moment.”

Photos: Britt Boyce

Styling: Courtney Trop

Makeup Weekend 1: Marlaine Reiner

Coachella Stage Visuals: Sparks Studio