Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Out Of My Head” by Cara Delevingne
As hyperbolic as it may sound, Cara Delevingne’s new music is unlike anything else you’ll hear this year. At no point did I know where this song was going next; it’s like 100 Gecs without the cringe.
“Handle” by Ravyn Lenae
It seems like all the girls collectively decided to start incorporating electric guitars in their songs this year, but we’re not complaining. Quite the opposite, actually; anyone who has an issue with Ravyn Lenae’s new musical direction has bad taste, end of discussion.
“Brutalist” by Kim Petras
A completely affecting song that stops you dead in your tracks. Not only is it a well written pop song laden with layers of metaphor, but the mere fact that Kim Petras is giving us such an honest look into her past this deep into her career should be a reminder of her greatness.
“Stop” by Bella Kay
The theme for this week is electric guitars, only this time, Bella Kay is taking the indie-rock sound and flipping it on its head with a flamenco-inspired groove. That, plus her calm, cool, and collected vocal performance makes for a really fun and unexpected listen.
“Deep End” by Julia Wolf
This might just be the softest, most stripped down track we’ve ever heard from Julia Wolf. The acoustic indie-rock sound suits her well, as it allows her striking voice and biting lyrics to cut straight through.
“Attaboy!” by Jae Stephens
Leave it to Jae Stephens to train her man like the most obedient dog on the block. Knowing her, the positive reinforcement was minimal, and she probably had to pull out the shock collar a few times.
“Bug In The Cake” by Violet Grohl
There’s a party at Violet Grohl’s grandma’s house, and you’re invited. Grohl has made her stance on the grunge resurgence very clear, but this song (and her debut album) proves that the Seattle alt-rock sound is encoded in her DNA.
“Callin” by Syd feat. Blue Jean
Sexy, sultry, irresistible. Syd is back, baby.
“Call Security” by Chxrry
Chxrry slides over this track so effortlessly that the subject matter may go over your head the first time — the true mark of a great song.
“LED Moon” by Jordan Joy
There’s a full moon on May 31, and this would be a great song to listen to while basking in the warmth of its glow. Just saying.