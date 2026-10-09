Wait, When Did That Party Happen?

To say we’ve been leaning into our party-rock lifestyle would be an understatement. Since the second Labor Day passed, it’s been go-go-go with New York Fashion Week running us into the ground and Paris Fashion Week continuing to delight and exhaust. In between these two tentpoles, though, there were even still events to attend and parties to pop into. We know you probably didn’t make them all (it’s physically impossible to attend a party on the same night in New York and Milan), and while the expert party girl’s favorite soirée is always the next one, we’re taking stock of the best events that happened in the last few weeks that deserve a shine.

The theme of the season is old-school, IRL activities that forced us to put our phones down and enjoy a game of backgammon or create our own pressed-flower bookmark. See what parties got us into the streets and talking in our group chats below.

Tory Burch Teaches The Girls Backgammon

On Oct. 7, school was in session at the Tory Burch timepiece party — backgammon school, that is. Brynn Wallner of Dimepiece hosted a little shindig celebrating the new Eleanor Curve watch collection, and the backgammon-club-bar hybrid 7 Spring played host to a group of watch-clad girls and guys. Remington Davenport of NYC Backgammon Club was on hand to teach those of us without any backgammon experience, and it made for the ideal game to show off our new bling.

Brynn Wallner Olimpia Rende for Tory Burch Harry Hill, Kevin LeBlanc Olimpia Rende for Tory Burch Ella Emhoff Olimpia Rende for Tory Burch Olimpia Rende for Tory Burch 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

A Night At The Pub With Barbour

Barbour’s tartan is right on trend with the plaid-and-check obsession we’re still in, and the British outerwear experts are staging a week-long takeover of Dean’s, the hottest new English restaurant in New York. To kick off a week of fish and chips, the two Anglomaniacs invited the likes of Malia Pyles and Keri Russell for a kickoff dinner with lots of draft Guinness and other cheeky British touches.

Keri Russell, Jane Krakowski Olivia LiCalzi (BFA) Olivia Pouyre, Travis Jackson Olivia LiCalzi (BFA) Malia Pyles, Myra Molloy Olivia LiCalzi (BFA) Keri Russell Olivia LiCalzi (BFA) 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

It’s Still Summer, According To Sophie Lou Jacobsen

On Oct. 6, designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen declared summer isn’t over yet. Her Disco Aperitivo tabletop collection got the tomato-themed dinner party it deserved, with red place settings, red drinks, and yes, lots of tomato-themed dishes tickling the palates of the art and fashion crowd that piled into Ernesto’s to celebrate.

Kate Owen Alexandra Niakani, Davitta Niakani, Sophie Lou Jacobsen Kate Owen Gabrielle Richardson, Amanda Lee Burkett Kate Owen Sean Santiago, Nicole Kliest Kate Owen 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sanoë Turns Five

Sabrina Burda and Noëlle Pallais (hence where the name Sanoë comes from) founded their namesake brand in 2021 with the goal of crafting small-batch, hand-sewn jackets with an artistic quality that still works for the everyday girl on the go. Five years in, they’re still crushing it, and they toasted to the milestone with drinks at Bar Leone, replete with their own custom newspaper.

Noëlle Pallais Deonté Lee/BFA.com Sarah Hoover, Ivy Getty Deonté Lee/BFA.com Dorielle Hadar, Sabrin Burda, Noëlle Pallais Deonté Lee/BFA.com Alex Arthur, Haley Hagendorf, Alessandra Vo, Maya Sieron Deonté Lee/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

YSL Beauty Shuts Down Soho With Some A-List Friends

The latest drops from YSL Beauty, namely its Black Opium Pink Glaze fragrance and Make Me Blush Cream Blush, needed a party worthy of the drama each product brings. Fitting, then, that on Sep. 19, they shut down the block outside of Soho’s La Esquina and brought out the likes of Lauryn Hill, Jordyn Woods, and Teyana Taylor to enjoy a cool early-fall evening and get a taste of YSL Beauty’s nightlife-loving energy.

Amelia Gray John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauryn Hill John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mark Ronson John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karl Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Old Navy & Altuzarra Library Is Now Open

On Sep. 24, McNally Jackson’s Midtown location turned into a party scene. The occasion was Old Navy’s newest collection made in collaboration with Altuzarra, and campaign star Alexa Chung hosted an evening of literary discovery, laughs, and customizable bookmarks. It doesn’t hurt that the collection’s outerwear and retro-inspired slip dresses also were on full display.

Zac Posen, Alexa Chung, Joseph Altuzarra Brendon Cook/BFA.com Alexa Chung Brendon Cook/BFA.com Riley Keough Brendon Cook/BFA.com Daria Stroukos Brendon Cook/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Gianvito Rossi Goes Sky High For 20 Years

In Milan, also on Sep. 24, Gianvito Rossi made the case for 20 more years of expertly crafted heels and boots with its annviersary celebration smack dab in the middle of Milan’s hectic scheduled. They still got some of the best models and It girls of the moment to crowd into the presentation, which showed off new collections and gave everyone a chance to make a mental shopping list.