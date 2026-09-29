The Most Stylish Front-Row Stars At Paris Fashion Week SS27

Our Caviar Kaspia reservations are set, our Delta baggage limit has been reached, and our most French skirts have been packed. This can all only mean one thing: It’s Paris Fashion Week. The final “week” (nine days, really) of Fashion Month has landed in France, and the stars are in town to sip champagne, catch up with their girls, and yes, enjoy some fashion from the front row.

The rumor mill is already swirling with juicy bits of creative-director re-shuffling news, but before gossip makes itself know as official fact, here’s what we can confirm: The scheduled includes two debuts, with Henry Drew at Courrèges and Kai Nesselrath at Carven. Elsewhere, our usual favorites like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Valentino, Chanel, and dozens more will show their Spring/Summer 2027 collections to packed rooms full of our favorite ambassadors and girls-about-town. See who sat front-row at the shows you need to know about below.

Rosalía at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Delaney Rowe at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Garrel at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Jang Won-Young at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Greta Lee at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Tefi at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

EJAE At Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Jisoo at Dior Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Inde Navarrette at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna at Dior Shutterstock

Mia Goth at Dior XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images