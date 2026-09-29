Fashion
The Most Stylish Front-Row Stars At Paris Fashion Week SS27
Featuring our favorite Dior-day divas.
Our Caviar Kaspia reservations are set, our Delta baggage limit has been reached, and our most French skirts have been packed. This can all only mean one thing: It’s Paris Fashion Week. The final “week” (nine days, really) of Fashion Month has landed in France, and the stars are in town to sip champagne, catch up with their girls, and yes, enjoy some fashion from the front row.
The rumor mill is already swirling with juicy bits of creative-director re-shuffling news, but before gossip makes itself know as official fact, here’s what we can confirm: The scheduled includes two debuts, with Henry Drew at Courrèges and Kai Nesselrath at Carven. Elsewhere, our usual favorites like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Valentino, Chanel, and dozens more will show their Spring/Summer 2027 collections to packed rooms full of our favorite ambassadors and girls-about-town. See who sat front-row at the shows you need to know about below.