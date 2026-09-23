Valentino’s Updated Spike Bag Gets Its Shine On Dakota Johnson

In 2026, an easy way to capture eyes is by leaning into nostalgia. We are in peak reboot/re-edition/relaunch culture, with references to Y2K fashion outnumbering new ideas on the runway. The 2010s have also been a touchpoint of late, and while the Valentino Spike bag has been in stores and available since its launch in 2016, it just got a design refresh by designer Alessandro Michele — and an A-list endorsement from Dakota Johnson.

Johnson is a tried and true Michele stan, staying loyal to the designer through his tenures both at Gucci and at Valentino. She attended Vogue World: Milano with Michele wearing a Valentino Fall/Winter 2026 runway dress, peep-toe pumps with deliciously romantic bows, and, yes, a black Spike bag that feels both fresh and also nostalgic.

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A bit of history: After the Rockstud captured the footwear closets of downtown girls and starlets alike in the early 2010s, the Spike bag also made waves at the same time by juxtaposing soft leather with sturdy metal spikes that provide a gothic edge to the neat, essentials-only-sized purse. The streets took to it instantly, making it another essential part of every 2010s club rats’ outfits, and did numbers for the brand.

For 2026, Michele elongated the shape a bit and chose an even softer leather to up the tough-sweet ante. There are also embellished and multicolor versions for your fancy. Johnson wore the same bag earlier in the month, and is our favorite woman working to bring the Spike back into the public consciousness. Not only does she understand the power of an all-black ‘fit (even though color is back), but she will only wear what really speaks to her — and that speaks to us. Shop the refreshed range of Spike bags here.