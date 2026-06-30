Dakota Johnson & Alexander Skarsgård Are The Newest Faces Of Valentino Beauty

If you asked the NYLON team who we’d love to see star in a movie together, our answer would be resounding and unanimous: Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård. Though our dream hasn’t come true (yet), hopefully we’ll be seeing a lot more of the duo now that they’ve been crowned as the newest faces of Valentino Beauty.

Used to their fair share of Deadline announcements, news of the actors’ latest roles in the upcoming chapter of Valentino Beauty’s fragrance story dropped on June 30. “To me, intimacy is about honesty and connection. I’m drawn to Valentino Beauty’s ability to celebrate individuality while creating something that feels both sensual and deeply human,” Johnson shared in a press release. “I couldn’t be happier to join Valentino Beauty for this new chapter. There’s something so compelling about the way the brand celebrates individuality, emotion, and connection,” said Skarsgård.

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Johnson’s partnership with the luxury beauty brand was all but expected: Already an ambassador for Maison Valentino, tapping her to rep its accompanying fragrance line seems like a natural and obvious choice.

Their first official campaign as ambassadors has yet to be revealed, but fingers crossed we get some good Skarsgård and Johnson content soon — or at least a new signature scent for summer.