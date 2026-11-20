To say we were outside this week would be an understatement. For every one party we managed to make it to, there were seven others happening at the same time. Every brand wants to make good on everyone’s pre-holiday energy, and they did just that with dinners and cocktails that gave us a laugh, left us leaving full, and finally gave us a chance to hear Moses Martin sing live (the cuteness level is off the charts, FWIW). It was all family at places like Chanel and Burberry, where friends of the brand gathered in the name of holiday goodwill and excellent food, and is there anything better than spotting a familiar face from across the room at an event? From Soho to the Upper East Side to the cold streets of East Williamsburg, our Uber ratings were put to the test in the name of finding the best parties of the week, which we present to you below.

One Last Chicken Dinner For The Road With Depop & Amelia Dimoldenberg

Dimoldenberg’s final episode of Chicken Shop Date is airing on Nov. 27 on YouTube, but she couldn’t resist getting a group of New Yorkers together to celebrate the holidays — with chicken. In partnership with Depop, Dimoldenberg curated a Shop Drop with pieces from her own wardrobe (which sold out in mere minutes) and celebrated with New York’s finest at Blue Ribbon Brasserie, where the rarest thing of all in fashion happened: People ate with reckless abandon.

Amelia Dimoldenberg BFA.com/Brendon Cook Ella Emhoff, Charlie Vessel BFA.com/Brendon Cook Richie Shazam BFA.com/Brendon Cook BFA.com/Brendon Cook 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Burberry & The Mark Do Holiday Cheer

Burberry has staged a takeover of New York’s favorite Upper East Side hotel, covering The Mark’s façade in its classic Check pattern and loading up the Christmassy decorations across the lobby and restaurant. Burberry invited its roster of celebrity family and friends including Devon Lee Carlson, Teyana Taylor, and the Martin siblings (Moses and Apple). Moses’ band, People I’ve Met, provided the soundtrack for the takeover kickoff party, which got everyone in a fine mood on a Monday (a rare feat).

Teyana Taylor, Gabrielle Union-Wade Tyrell Hampton Moses Martin Tyrell Hampton Devon Lee Carlson Tyrell Hampton Moses & Apple Martin Tyrell Hampton 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Balenciaga & Substack Keep Fashion Well-Read

Luxury fashion has found a new home on Substack, and Balenciaga was one of the first brands to join the proverbial Wild West on the platform. They teamed up to celebrate Le City Bag’s 25th anniversary with an old-school literary salon at The Players Club in Gramercy (which is equally as, if not more-so, old-school), where Gabriella Karefa-Johnson presided over the evening and introduced the quarter of readers. Four Substackers, including Liana Satenstein, John Paul Brammer, Lynette Nylander, and Father Karine, read short stories about New York and the lasting legacy of Le City. It was funny, smart, a little sexy, and perhaps the best way to honor Le City without throwing another boring cocktail.

Father Karine, John Paul Brammer, Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson, Lynette Nylander, Liana Satenstein Courtesy of Balenciaga Michelle Li, Ella Snyder Courtesy of Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga Natasha Stagg Courtesy of Balenciaga 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Who Wouldn’t Want To Be A Sparkly Chanel Girl?

Chanel threw the most dazzling dinner of the week at the newly opened Humm, in order to celebrate its watches and fine jewelry and the moments that keep us close to those we love. Our faves, including Ella Rubin, Sarah Pidgeon, and Ruby Lyn enjoyed a freshly prepared meal, piled on the bling, and got a surprise acoustic performance from Girlsweetvoiced.

Ella Beatty, Sarah Pidgeon Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Ella Rubin Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Laura Love, Devon Lee Carlson Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Lily Chee, Ruby Lyn Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Moss Opens Its Doors For Friendsgiving

Social clubs in New York get a bad rap, but Moss has stood out from the pack for its programming that seeks to upend stuffy traditions. One tradition it can get behind, though, is a pie table for Thanksgiving. Patrick Dooley, Membership Director at Moss, had friends and family gather around the table to break bread and celebrate a quieter moment in the madness of city.

Patrick Dooley Andy Martinez Matheus Lima, Kuby Lin, Kyle Luu, Richie Shazam, Fiffany Luu Andy Martinez Fiffany Luu Andy Martinez Marcos Fecchino, Leah McCarthy Andy Martinez 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Brooklyn Pacha Brings The Heat

Just because it’s getting colder out doesn’t mean the summer-like raves won’t continue on. In fact, Brooklyn Pacha is here to warm you up during the winter months with its extensive programming. It kicked things off on Nov. 6 and 7 with a roster of DJs (HoneyLuv, Tiga, Loco Dice) worthy of the sold-out crowd it packed into its brand-new space.

Courtesy of Brooklyn Pacha Loco Dice Courtesy of Brooklyn Pacha Courtesy of Brooklyn Pacha HoneyLuv Courtesy of Brooklyn Pacha 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Art Of Cinema (& Really Great Handbags) With Longchamp

Music, fashion, and film: Not only a great Charli xcx album title, but a way of thinking for Longchamp, who named its Spring/Summer 2027 collection La Nouvelle Vague. The French brand celebrates its new collection with perhaps the most fitting guest of all, Zoey Deutch, who starred in Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, plus other fashion-and-film luminaries who brought out their best Longchamp bags to celebrate the way the brand blends cultural spheres with ease.