Pregaming (& Afterpartying) At The Burberry Show With Ruby Lyn

The last day of London Fashion Week is colloquially known as Burberry Day, or Burb Day. Some of our favorite stars hit the rainy cobblestoned streets of London for the biggest show of the week, including one of our trusted front-row faves, Ruby Lyn. She’s a constant at Fashion Month due in part to her adorable style, but also because she knows what trends to pay attention to. This season on the runway, she spotted utilitarian motifs and a new colorway of a leather skirt suit that has her name written all over it.

Before the show, though, it was Diet Coke and tomato soup — “I wish I had an explanation for that,” she tells us — plus a little pump-up session via a coffee and a Frankie Rizondo DJ set on YouTube. “I went and saw [him] play at Koko in London this past weekend, and it’s been my new hyperfixation.” After getting in the mood (read: staying awake), Lyn arrived at the show to see some gal pals like Rina Lipa and Lila Moss before taking in the collection and popping into the afterparty at the brand-new Bobbi’s in the also-brand-new St. Clement hotel. She ended the night with an espresso martini (if you’re tired enough, you won’t feel the caffeine) and the most classic British dessert for a girl with a few drinks in her: sticky toffee pudding. See how the evening unfolded for Lyn below.

“Coffee @ 5 p.m. + 111 Skin eye patches to get me goin’ before glam.”

“Time to get Burb’d up.”

“Frankie Rizardo on the decks.”

“Finished look! Obsessed w/ anything with the iconic tartan check.”

“What's in my clutch. Can't fit much, but always need earphones and a lip for touch-ups.”

“Beep beep on the way!”

“Golden London”

“Photocall capture.”

“Found the girls <3”

“A kiss from my Moss child.”

“Loved so many looks, obsessed with this yellow trench.”

“The pockets! Khaki! Utilitarian details! Everything.”

“Green leather set with skirt... need.”

“Ended night with STP!!!!! (Sticky Toffee Pudding)”

All photos courtesy of Ruby Lyn