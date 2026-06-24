Pacha New York’s Opening Weekend Was A Three-Day Bender

New York nightlife has a new epicenter and it’s at 140 Stewart Ave.

Once home to the Brooklyn Mirage, the legendary venue officially opened its doors as Pacha New York over the weekend with a co-sign from Brooklyn’s coolest movers and shakers. The party began on Friday, June 19 when Bosnian-German DJ Solomun broke his self-imposed 10-year hiatus from performing in NYC during Ibiza season in honor of the occasion, followed by a dancefloor takeover from Michael Bibi on Saturday. South African producer Black Coffee treated Sunday ravers to yet another unforgettable sold-out show, marking a fitting end to a three-day bender that’s sure to have VIP attendees like Pete Davidson, Haley Kalil, Deacon Phillippe, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Saweetie, Ava Max, Kaylor Martin, and Myles O’Neal talking for years to come.

It was the most “You had to be there” weekend of all time, but if you happened to miss it, at least you can live vicariously through NYLON’s exclusive photos of Pacha’s proverbial ribbon cutting.

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