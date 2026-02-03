Goodbye, Brooklyn Mirage. Hello, Pacha New York.

It’s a new era for The Brooklyn Mirage — or should we say, Pacha New York.

On Feb. 3, it was announced that the nightlife venue has plans to reopen its door under the Pacha name this summer, which means you’ll be raving with all your favorite DJs in no time. Dubai-based company FIVE Holdings now has full operational management for the venue, and plans to transform the East Williamsburg space into a “cultural platform where global icons, underground pioneers, and New York’s creative communities unite in celebration of music, movement, and human connection,” per a press release.

Pacha New York’s first season will run from June to October 2026, bringing world-class performers and homegrown talent to the same stage. No shows have been announced at this time, but expect Grammy winners, international headliners, and electronic music heavy-hitters to make their Pacha New York debuts later this year. The company also plans to revive The Great Hall, which will eventuall operate as a multi-genre arena for live acts year-round.

“New York — the financial and cultural capital of the world — represents more than a market expansion for FIVE and Pacha; it marks a defining moment in our global journey,” Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Chief Executive of FIVE Holdings, said in a statement. “This move reflects the strength of our vision, the resilience of our platform, and our ambition to help shape the future of entertainment on a global stage. We are entering a city that influences how the world thinks, creates, and connects — and we do so with bold imagination, long-term commitment, and the confidence to build destinations that resonate far beyond their physical walls.

“For us, New York is not simply a new chapter — it is a statement of intent about the scale of our aspirations and the cultural impact we are here to create,” Mulchandani said.

See you on the dance floor.