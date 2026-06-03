Pacha New York Is Throwing a Massive Block Party Ahead of its Opening

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Pacha New York (guilty), now you can be one of the first to experience everything that the new outpost of the legendary nightlife institution has to offer. Ahead of the nightclub’s opening weekend on June 20-21, Pacha New York will be opening its doors a week early for Unblocked, a block party hosted by Rampa of the German electronic music record label Keinemusik, on June 14, and NYLON has all the exclusive details.

Pulling inspiration from Brooklyn’s longstanding tradition of neighborhood block parties, Unblocked is bringing music, art, food, games, and even skateboarding to Pacha New York. The party will double as a pre-opening celebration and a first look at the reimagined space, with a skate competition hosted by Evan Mock, interactive games, surprise pop-ups, and activations throughout the Great Hall.

Of course, you can’t have a block party without community, which is why Unblocked has tapped an array of emerging and established artists for the celebration, including Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Gia Fu, Tony Touch, Kitty Ca$h, Kilopatrah Jones, Né, Inbal, Rampa, and more.

Unblocked is slated to be a one-day affair, but the party actually begins on June 13 with Unlocked, an open-air house music journey also curated by Rampa.

Tickets for Unblocked are available now via the Pacha New York website.