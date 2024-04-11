On a recent night in Los Angeles, Saweetie transformed a paint and sip class into her own intimate meet-and-greet. She and 25 of her closest “icy boys and icy girls” indulged in endless wine, painted a cartoonified portrait of the rapper, and broke out into a minor dance party when she played everyone her unreleased, upcoming single “Nani.”
“They tapped in!” the rapper tells NYLON over the phone, adding that she knew everyone had done their homework because they were mouthing all the words. By the end of the night, they’d all bonded. “Nobody really wanted to go home,” she says.
It’s all part of the lead-up to Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album (its title still TBD), a project that was originally slated to drop in 2021 and now arrives later this year. But before its release, she’s planning to unleash a few more singles — including “Nani,” which is out in May — and host more opportunities to meet her most dedicated fans. Below, NYLON got an exclusive look inside the rapper’s most recent event, which she’s hoping to replicate in other cities all summer long. She’s just got one question: “Icy girls and icy boys, what city I should go to next?”