Pregaming The Zimmermann Show With Zoey Deutch

Day 28 of Fashion Month brought about the end of many people’s trips with the Chanel show in the evening, but before then, there was the not-to-be-missed Zimmermann runway which brought out one of our favorites, Zoey Deutch. The actor is familiar with Paris, having filmed her turn in Nouvelle Vague as a young Jean Seberg in the city in 2024, and this year, she’s been doing the fashion-week rounds. For the Zimmermann show, it was all about the dress, a white long-sleeved silk maxi number with a black diamond on the bodice and waistband. It was easy, breezy, and required only a tan boot and a patchwork-patterned Cloud 91 clutch to make the look complete.

At the show, she ran into some familiar faces, namely Charlotte Lawrence, Naomi Ackie, and Eve Hewson, saw some more all-white runway outfits we may very well see her in next season, and indulged in some fries after the show was over. (Don’t worry, her Listerine-strip addiction will ensure she’s never caught with French-fry breath.) See how she glammed, walked, posed, and otherwise enjoyed a sunny fall Parisian day with Zimmermann below.

“Getting ready for the show 🖤”

“Obligatory elevator selfie ✔”

“Showing off the boots 💃”

“Arriving at the beautiful Zimmermann show 🖤”

“Heyyyyy girls”

“Never not actress-hand-posing. can’t not do it. impossible not to.”

Courtesy of Zimmermann “Favorite runway looks.”

Courtesy of Zimmermann

“Ideal after-show vibes = tray of fries.”

“What’s in my baaag. my addiction to Listerine strips continues.”

✌️

Photos courtesy of Zoey Deutch