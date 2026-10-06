The Barney Award For Best Use Of Purple & 12 More SS27 Fashion Month Superlatives

After what feels like 525,600 runway shows, the Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Month has come to a close. Starting with Ralph Lauren in New York and ending with Louis Vuitton in Paris, we’ve traversed the world to see new collections, spot our favorite celebrities, and parse out the new trends (more on that in the weeks to come). But, for now, as we nurse our philosophical hangovers and fly Delta One all the way home, we’re taking a lighthearted look at some of our favorite moments from the four fashion capitals.

Freaks won the day both here and abroad, and the more willing a designer was to take a risk, the more likely it was for us to like the show and honor it here with a goofy superlative. We are here to cherish and celebrate those who made headlines, walked the walk and talked the talk, and gave us something to chew on other than a perfectly fine black dress or easygoing suit. We crown a new front-row star, decide on the color of the season, and give you something to (hopefully) laugh at — because at the end of the day, it’s just clothes! See our favorite moments and how we awarded them below.

Most Unusual Front-Row Shirt: Samara Weaving at Valentino Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The phrase “Villian Teen” was all over Alessandro Michele’s Resort 2027 collection for Valentino and made us scratch our head (is it a play on Valentino? Is it a Marvel costume-design bid?). Of course Weaving was brave enough to not only wear the scuba-style top, but to Paris Fashion Week, where playing it safe is the name of the game.

Barney Award For Best Use Of Purple: Bottega Veneta WWD/WWD/Getty Images We kept seeing purple pop up in New York, then in London, and by Milan, we knew it was one of the colors of the season. This lilac skirt and aubergine hat from Bottega Veneta, though, takes the cake for the best way to incorporate multiple It shades in one look.

Best Makeup That Will Look Even Better A Day Later: Gucci’s Saturated Lids Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Gucci show twisted prep and street with ease (as is Demna’s signature), and the most fun looks included a huge swipe of monochromatic eyeshadow by makeup artist Sam Visser. We’re partial to this Yves Klein blue, which we can’t wait to try for our next event (or casual Friday, tbh).

The Cynthia Erivo Award For Gravity-Defying Dress: Givenchy by Sarah Burton Courtesy of Givenchy Another head-scratcher came in the form of this dress, which immediately had us asking “How is that staying up?” Props to Burton for making metal look so feather-light.

Best Front Row: Saint Laurent Adèle Exarchopoulos, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber WWD/WWD/Getty Images This might not come as a surprise given the brand has won this superlative in seasons past, but when designer Anthony Vaccarello celebrates a decade (and a rumored departure) with a gold colelction and gold chandeliers under a golden, twinkling Eiffel Tower, the girls are bound to show up. And show up they did, from longtime friends of the brand like Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, and Gabbriette to legends like Betty Catroux, Jerry Hall, Catherine Deneuve, and Donatella Versace. It was the see-and-be-seen way to start the week, and the all-black dress code definitely factored into this decision.

The Sharpie Award For Best Use Of Highlighter Neons: Vaquera Shutterstock Bright hues were all over the runways, but nowhere more convincing than Vaquera during Paris, where it was not only effectively used to shock up a muted color palette in the form of a bow or handbag, but for the finale where designers Patric Dicaprio and Bryn Taubensee turned miles of electric fabric into decadent, straight-up freaky party dresses. It’s silly yet deathly serious fashion, which excites us more than anything else.

Model Of The Season: Mona Tougaard Tougaard at The Attico Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tougaard is not new to this, nor did she walk the most shows this season, but she earns top marks here for securing a few closing spots (at The Attico, Fendi, Isabel Marant, and Max Mara) and being chameleonic yet keeping her signature cool-girl attitude alive.

Most Promising Debut: A Letter We wrote about A Letter as one of the brands to watch this year, and its debut show at London Fashion Week delivered and then some. The deceivingly simple dresses and skirts were expertly draped to add 3D motion and provide ease of movement — hence why the official runway pictures are so kinetic. The clothes are directional yet ultimately super wearable and desirable. That combination will surely have retailers, editors, and It girls clamoring for the designs.

Front-Row Star Of The Season: Nara Smith Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images You can call her a wife but don’t call her traditional. Smith hasn’t done Fashion Month as fiercely as she did this season, popping out at Calvin Klein Collection in an underwear-band dress, a faux-fur-trimmed skirt at Magda Butrym, in another equally great skirt at Prada, and in a sexy le smoking suit from Saint Laurent. She proved her versatility (and desirability) with her biggest season to date.

Color Combo Of The Season: Turquoise & Army Green Celine Courtesy of Celine We clocked aqua blue as a must-have summer color, and if you were an early investor, you’re in luck: It’s not going anywhere. This season, though, the oddly pleasing, safari-lite combination of beiges, khakis, and greens lent a welcome contrast to the color. This Celine boot-belt situation was one of our personal favorites, and it also showed up at Collina Strada, Fendi, Loewe, and MM6 Maison Margiela.

The Most Perfectly Imperfect Hair: Prada Olivier CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In a sea of defined coifs and intricate ‘dos, the Prada show’s hair stood out for its relatability and the way it balanced the prim femininity of the 63 skirts that walked the show. More of this (read: unfussy hair) for 2027.

Best “For Advanced Users Only” Hat: Junya Watanabe Ciara at Junya Watanabe River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images A running joke in TikTok comments on influencers’ video wearing hats says “This hat is not for beginners,” and it’s true: Some hats are not for the faint of heart. The most exciting one we saw all week was at Junya Watanabe, modeled by Ciara, which was a chandelier-cum-tiara that was just plain fun.