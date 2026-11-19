Welcome back to another busy week in the fashion universe. It’s holiday-campaign season, and we have several compelling groups of photos that aren’t your traditional Christmassy spreads, but offer up families in all their permutations. Rihanna breaks new ground as a Dior lady with her daughter, Tom Ford gets up close and personal with its denim, and other delightful family ties are made with the likes of Balenciaga and J.Crew. The Biebers are also top of mind, especially with Hailey’s coat that comes directly after we questioned if the style was already past its prime. (Clearly, it’s not.) Elsewhere, there are collaborations and collections with holiday spirit woven throughout, but not in the obvious, silver-and-gold-and-red-and-green way. Keep reading to see what else deserves a bit of your atention this week.

It goes without saying, but Justin and Hailey Bieber are not only one of the most famous couples in the world, but one of the best-dressed. The duo is in New York this week; Hailey is promoting rhode, turning 30 on the 22nd, and Justin is along for the ride (and maybe making new music?). Hailey’s outerwear is particularly fabulous on this trip, as New York is slightly nippy but not freezing, so she pulled out a Phoebe Philo cropped shearling jacket and yes, a fur-trimmed coat. Justin is sticking to his tried-and-true oversized leather jackets paired with wrap-around sunglasses, and with a fresh new cut and ‘stache, he looks fly as hell to complement Hailey’s It-girl style.

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Rihanna is keeping her kids booked and busy. After sharing her son Riot Rose’s cover for Arena Homme+, she’s making Dior history by appearing in a Lady Dior campaign with her third-born child, Rocki Irish Mayers. Rih is Dior royalty, and this latest shoot shows her maternal, softer side; the brand that’s grown up with her is happy to welcome her family into the fold.

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In more family news, Nicole Richie’s daughter Kate Madden is the latest Balenciaga Le City campaign star, just a week after Richie finally secured a feature as a Balenciaga lady. Apparently, collecting It bags is genetic.

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Another family-oriented campaign this week came in the form of J.Crew’s Holiday shoot featuring Club Kid director and star Jordan Firstman with his on-screen son, Reggie Absolom. It’s giving wholesome, it’s giving festive, and it’s making us want to invest in Fair Isle knits right now. The J.Crew holiday collection is live here.

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And, if the cutesy family thing isn’t for you, thank goodness for Haider Ackermann and Tom Ford. The latest campaign from the sexiest brand of the moment celebrates its denim; and what better way to highlight the impeccable washes and fit than focusing in on that oh-so sensual erogenous zone around the waist? (Bush is back, BTW.)

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Nordstrom’s holiday offerings never disappoint, but I was particularly taken with its choice to celebrate David Bowie’s 80th birthday around the most gift=able time of the year. Casual listeners and diehard fans alike will find something to go home with or gift to a loved one; the extensive collaborations include scarves, T-shirts, hats, select vinyls, toys, accessories, and virtually anything else you could think of. Designers including Kim Shui, Undercover, Allsaints, Barbour, and Marc Jacobs all give their spin on Bowie aesthetics, which are available to shop online and in-store at the curated experiences in Nordstrom’s Chicago, New York, and Seattle locations.

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Welcome back, Hanifa! Anifa Mvuemba took some time off in 2026 to reorganize her brand, streamline production, and get back to what made the brand beloved by party girls and Michelle Obama alike. The result is a dazzling collection of separates, wow-factor dresses, and party-ready shoes that are in the sweet spot of splurging without feeling reckless. Shop the comeback collection here.

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Tartan and winter just make sense together, so Noah and Converse’s second collaboration honoring the British-as-hell pattern is right on time and guaranteed to sell out quickly. Shop the unisex low-rise pair, which comes with cheeky yellow laces, here.