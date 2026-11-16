Rhode Makes Clothes Now

Hailey Bieber is turning 30 this year, and since starting Rhode (and changing the beauty industry, by the way), she’s always celebrated with a birthday collection. This year’s is a little more special, not only because she’s entering her thirties, but because Rhode is entering the fashion space for the first time with a windbreaker destined to sell out instantly.

A milestone birthday deserves a milestone celebration, and for this next decade of her life, Bieber is feeling blue — navy blue, to be specific. 2026’s Rhode birthday collection sees favorites like her Peptide Eye Prep and the MagSafe Case seen ‘round the world get a sleek, dark-blue packaging update. The true pièce de résistance, though, is the reversible windbreaker with a navy-blue shell on one side and a fuzzy gray fleece on the other, marking the first time Rhode has branched out into clothing. This one is worth its weight, and makes sense coming from the woman who has a rotating closet of windbreakers to hop in and out of Pilates studios in.

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Other highlights in the collection include two new Pocket Blush shades — a shiny berry (Baldwin) and a deep burgundy (Tucson) — and a new Peptide Lip Boost flavor, Cherry Cola. As if that was not enough, there are cutesy updates on the eye masks and a Carry Case, which offers a new silhouette to schlep your beauty products around in (most importantly your Peptide Lip Treatments and Spotwear, of course).

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It’s never too early to shop for the holidays (in fact, this time of year is actually preferred), so start going down your list and think about who would appreciate a new blush or even a piece of merch from the mind of Mrs. Bieber. Either way, the birthday collection launches on Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. ET on rhodeskin.com, and preorders for the windbreaker are open now. Treat yourself; it’s what the birthday girl would want.