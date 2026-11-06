Fashion
15 Editor-Approved Cozy Pieces That Are Anything But Boring
Stripes, argyle, polka dots, and so much more lie ahead.
As much as we love summer and the bikinis, accessories, and styling equations that come with it, the act of layering and bundling up in the fall gives us more excitement. Winter is brutal, but the in-between season where it’s cold but not arctic allows us to play around with accessorizing and keeping warm without having to bury our outfits in a thick puffer jacket. In 2026, color has never been more back, and we’re taking the message of playing with patterns and hues to the streets as we prepare for chillier temperatures.
The best cozy-ified pieces of the season also happen to be adorned in dots, stripes, checks, and all other manner of patterns, and while we appreciate a sleek black beanie every now and then, we can’t help but lean into our inner maximalists when it comes time to pick out socks, slippers, cardigans, and other wintry paraphenalia. It makes for a great conversation starter, an equally impressive gift, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly a patchwork cardigan or leopard-print balaclava can feel like a neutral when worn on a daily basis. See what other bright beauties have hit our wishlist.
Damson Madder’s charming accessory line has lots of options for keeping your neck and hands warm, and this green color has earned a spot on our wishlists instantly.
If your couch-potato ‘fits don’t involve schlubby sweats, Garage’s cinched cardigan makes for an alluring choice that could also be worn out on the town with the right styling.
It doesn’t get any quirkier than Chopova Lowena, who masterfully combines five different prints on one zip-up cardigan without making it feel like too much.
We’re always looking for a way to spice up our neckwear in the winter, and this adorable tie-scarf hybrid checks the box and then some.
Calzedonia’s socks are some of the best bang for your buck on the market, and this Scandi-chic pattern will get lots of mileage for work-from-home days and cozy date nights in alike.
Why not make your gym run or errands day outfit a little more special with some dots?
The masters of knitwear are all in Scotland, and &Daughter only uses the best cashmere and wools for its knits. This classically preppy argyle is a safe investment, not only for its buttery feel but its timeless silhouette and pattern.
Straight from the mind of our hero of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, this striped hoodie offers shapeliness without being itchy or uncomfortable.
Why not mix up stripes with this brown-and-yellow moment that could be great for a Cali girl or a woman with nowhere to be in the city?
It’s OK to borrow from the boys when their accessories are this good. The patchwork is so enchanting and will spruce up any boring black overcoat.
We couldn’t not include the ultimate checked pattern, and how adorable are these muffs that will complement any shade of puffer you wear with it?
The neutral of animal prints gets a fashion-girl update with this sleek yet attention-demanding balaclava.
A little preppy, a lot of warmth, and not a terrible price for sumptuous wool around your phalanges.
Slip these on, rock up in your sweatpants, and rest assured your toes will stay warm all day doing whatever it is you need to do.
Fact: Nobody does stripes better than Christopher John Rogers. Another fact: His sweaters are some of the coziest in all the land.