15 Editor-Approved Cozy Pieces That Are Anything But Boring

As much as we love summer and the bikinis, accessories, and styling equations that come with it, the act of layering and bundling up in the fall gives us more excitement. Winter is brutal, but the in-between season where it’s cold but not arctic allows us to play around with accessorizing and keeping warm without having to bury our outfits in a thick puffer jacket. In 2026, color has never been more back, and we’re taking the message of playing with patterns and hues to the streets as we prepare for chillier temperatures.

The best cozy-ified pieces of the season also happen to be adorned in dots, stripes, checks, and all other manner of patterns, and while we appreciate a sleek black beanie every now and then, we can’t help but lean into our inner maximalists when it comes time to pick out socks, slippers, cardigans, and other wintry paraphenalia. It makes for a great conversation starter, an equally impressive gift, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly a patchwork cardigan or leopard-print balaclava can feel like a neutral when worn on a daily basis. See what other bright beauties have hit our wishlist.

Long Gloves in Green Stripe Damson Madder $65 see on damson madder Damson Madder’s charming accessory line has lots of options for keeping your neck and hands warm, and this green color has earned a spot on our wishlists instantly.

Clean Cinch Waist Cardigan Garage $54.95 see on garage If your couch-potato ‘fits don’t involve schlubby sweats, Garage’s cinched cardigan makes for an alluring choice that could also be worn out on the town with the right styling.

Zip Up Hooded Cardigan Chopova Lowena $632 see on dover street market It doesn’t get any quirkier than Chopova Lowena, who masterfully combines five different prints on one zip-up cardigan without making it feel like too much.

Argyle Bowtie Scarf Guest in Residence $125 see on fwrd We’re always looking for a way to spice up our neckwear in the winter, and this adorable tie-scarf hybrid checks the box and then some.

Nordic Pattern Cashmere Blend Socks Calzedonia $20 see on calzedonia Calzedonia’s socks are some of the best bang for your buck on the market, and this Scandi-chic pattern will get lots of mileage for work-from-home days and cozy date nights in alike.

Firebird Polka Dot Track Pants adidas originals $85 see on asos Why not make your gym run or errands day outfit a little more special with some dots?

Ava Argyle Cardigan &Daughter $775 see on &Daughter The masters of knitwear are all in Scotland, and &Daughter only uses the best cashmere and wools for its knits. This classically preppy argyle is a safe investment, not only for its buttery feel but its timeless silhouette and pattern.

Heritage Cloud Knit Hoodie Frankies Bikinis $90 $150 see on revolve Straight from the mind of our hero of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, this striped hoodie offers shapeliness without being itchy or uncomfortable.

Graham Brushed Knit Mini Short Frankies Bikinis $120 see on frankies bikinis Why not mix up stripes with this brown-and-yellow moment that could be great for a Cali girl or a woman with nowhere to be in the city?

Patchwork Scarf Dries Van Noten $550 see on mytheresa It’s OK to borrow from the boys when their accessories are this good. The patchwork is so enchanting and will spruce up any boring black overcoat.

Check Wool-Cashmere Earmuffs Burberry $450 see on burberry We couldn’t not include the ultimate checked pattern, and how adorable are these muffs that will complement any shade of puffer you wear with it?

Leopard-Jacquard Balaclava COS $129 see on cos The neutral of animal prints gets a fashion-girl update with this sleek yet attention-demanding balaclava.

Knit Long Mittens Coach $75 see on coach A little preppy, a lot of warmth, and not a terrible price for sumptuous wool around your phalanges.

Classic Ultra Mini Spotted UGG $175 see on ugg Slip these on, rock up in your sweatpants, and rest assured your toes will stay warm all day doing whatever it is you need to do.