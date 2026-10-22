Kylie Jenner’s Latest Campaign Is For The Horse Girls

Hello fashion geeks and freaks! Do you have your Halloween costumes picked out yet? There’s still time to order a dirty-blonde wig and striking blue contacts to embody Elizabeth Holmes’ You Can See Everything freakiness. If you’re still figuring out your fall wardrobe, I’m a bit more equipped with news that can help in that department.

Madewell’s collaboration with New York Public Library is at the top of my shopping list. I traveled internationally for work this week and the hoodie kept me cozy and looking well-read the entire way. In an oversaturated market of collabs and linkups, joining forces with one of the world’s largest libraries is unexpected and delightful. Elsewhere, we have shoes, bags, jewelry, and one particularly badass T-shirt that have all earned spots on my wishlist, and should help you find something either quotidian (in the best way) or sensationally wacky. Keep reading for the best dopamine hits in the form of shopping advice below.

The youngest Jenner continues to give her older sister a run for her money in the modeling department, this time for Stella McCartney. Stella brought Kylie to the Californian coast to star in a Gia-Coppola directed campaign, “Wild Horses,” leaning into the nature obsession on McCartney’s part and also embodying Jenner’s Cali-girl natural beauty. This comes a few years after Kendall also starred in a Stella McCartney campaign with a horse. The Appaloosa bag is also a star here, encompassing the no-frills yet still-put-together glamour McCartney’s eponymous label espouses. Shop the bag range here, and see the full campaign video below.

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It’s Converse and it’s Kim Petras! The second collaboration between New York-meets-Paris brand Vaquera and the sneaker pros at Converse results in the VX-1 Heel, an ugly-chic kitten-heeled sneaker that takes the VX-1 from the court to the club. Campaign star Kim Petras is the doll of the dollhouse, embodying the juxtaposition of high and low with her signature ease. Shop the two color-ways on Oct. 27 on converse.com.

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Did you know the New York Public Library is the third-largest in the world, and that they have an image archive that spans an entire two-floor room? The Madewell team dug into those archives for inspiration that shows up across vintage-style hoodies, chore jackets, knits, and T-shirts, available now for the inner bookworm inside us all on madewell.com.

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One of the best contemporary brands doing graphic T-shirts, in my opinion, is Sacai. The brand has done printed T-shirts displaying the likes of Paradise Garage, Muhammad Ali, James Dean, and now, it’s producing a tee emblazoned with a young Debbie Harry shot by Robert Mapplethorpe. It’s instantly on my wishlist, and available Oct. 23 on sacai.jp.

Courtesy of Sacai

Thistles is expanding beyond its cult Atlas silhouette with a new wire-framed style called The Jean, which gets its debut on girl of the moment and style icon in her own right Louisa Jacobson. The new style feels sportier and more old-school than the rest of the pieces available, and comes in two convincing color-ways available on thistles.nyc.

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Puma and Jil Sander have collaboratively riffed on classic sneakers for years now, but the two have never done clothing together. That changes with their latest linkup, which was teased at Jil’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway show in Milan and features two leather styles of the Puma Speedcat. The track jacket, matching pants, and long sleeve T-shirt are all new territory from the two masters of minimalism and work effectively as great fall and winter layering pieces. Shop the collection on jilsander.com now.

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Billie Eilish and Finneas’ creative relationship has expanded beyond music. They are creative partners with jewelry brand John Hardy, and for the first time, they are codesigners of their own collection. The resulting collaboration balances intense, heavy offerings like the chunky Screwball and delicate Wildflower pieces that counteract the toughness — not unlike Eilish’s last record, Hit Me Hard And Soft. All of the jewelry was made with reclaimed materials, furthering their commitment to sustainability and ensuring a second life doesn’t have to be boring. Shop the collection now on johnhardy.com.

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Zara’s biannual Studio collections are its crème de la crème expressions of fashion, using premium materials and leaning into a runway-ready look that feels elevated yet easy to wear. For Fall/Winter 2026, the women’s is all about a strictly European sense of glamour. If you’ve been looking for a party dress or layered eveningwear look to take you into 2027, this is the ticket. The best bang for your buck, though, is the menswear, which leans into the elegantly undone look I’ve been seeing all over the runways and comes at exactly the right price. Highlights there include a shrunken double-breasted jacket and flouncy blouses. Shop it all now on zara.com.