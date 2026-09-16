Fashion
Kylie Jenner Couldn’t Find Leather Pants That Fit Well, So She Made Them Herself
See exclusive quotes — plus all five pieces from KHY’s leather capsule — below.
When you have a body like Kylie Jenner — as the kids say, her waist and butt are tea — custom clothing is preferable. The fit of a bespoke dress or pair of pants amplifies one’s assets and makes every moment feel lived-in. While King Kylie can’t create custom pieces for everyone, her latest drop for KHY is here to fill a leather-shaped hole in your closet and feel like a pair of low-rise pants was made just for you.
The genesis of the collection, as Jenner tells NYLON exclusively, was because all her leather pants failed her, and she wanted a great pair, nay, the perfect pair of leather pants. “I just couldn't find a pair that fit the exact way I wanted. For me, it’s all about the rise and the tailoring.” The resulting pants, aptly called the Perfect Low-Rise Pant, barely graze one’s hip bones and are slightly flared and cut in a tight, thin leather that, as Jenner says, “actually hug your body and feel like a second skin instead of feeling stiff.” Nobody enjoys walking around in a secondhand pair of leather pants and feeling like a squeaky cutout figurine, so getting the right consistency of the fabric was paramount to building out the collection.
Speaking of building, the other four pieces show that concision is key and quality wins over quantity. There’s the Tied Up Micro Short, which features a lace-up front and the cross-stitching seen elsewhere on the No Notes Bra Top, which Jenner tells us she’ll be pairing with the pants if she’s going full leather. “The whole five-piece edit is made to mix and match effortlessly, but also really stand alone as statement items.” The halter-neck She’s It Tube Top will play well with jeans, a flowy boho skirt, or more leather (duh). The versatility is in the fit of each item, and the subtle stitching adds intrigue without distracting from the va-va-voom sexiness.
The KHY Back to School Leather Collection is now available on khy.com.