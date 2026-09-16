Kylie Jenner Couldn’t Find Leather Pants That Fit Well, So She Made Them Herself

When you have a body like Kylie Jenner — as the kids say, her waist and butt are tea — custom clothing is preferable. The fit of a bespoke dress or pair of pants amplifies one’s assets and makes every moment feel lived-in. While King Kylie can’t create custom pieces for everyone, her latest drop for KHY is here to fill a leather-shaped hole in your closet and feel like a pair of low-rise pants was made just for you.

The genesis of the collection, as Jenner tells NYLON exclusively, was because all her leather pants failed her, and she wanted a great pair, nay, the perfect pair of leather pants. “I just couldn't find a pair that fit the exact way I wanted. For me, it’s all about the rise and the tailoring.” The resulting pants, aptly called the Perfect Low-Rise Pant, barely graze one’s hip bones and are slightly flared and cut in a tight, thin leather that, as Jenner says, “actually hug your body and feel like a second skin instead of feeling stiff.” Nobody enjoys walking around in a secondhand pair of leather pants and feeling like a squeaky cutout figurine, so getting the right consistency of the fabric was paramount to building out the collection.

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Speaking of building, the other four pieces show that concision is key and quality wins over quantity. There’s the Tied Up Micro Short, which features a lace-up front and the cross-stitching seen elsewhere on the No Notes Bra Top, which Jenner tells us she’ll be pairing with the pants if she’s going full leather. “The whole five-piece edit is made to mix and match effortlessly, but also really stand alone as statement items.” The halter-neck She’s It Tube Top will play well with jeans, a flowy boho skirt, or more leather (duh). The versatility is in the fit of each item, and the subtle stitching adds intrigue without distracting from the va-va-voom sexiness.

The KHY Back to School Leather Collection is now available on khy.com.