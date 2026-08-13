Kylie Jenner Makes A Really Good Thong

Fashion in August can be summed up with this silly little rhyme: While Europe is away, the US will play. September is just around the corner, and American brands are eager to get us shopping before Fashion Month kicks in and the rest of the world comes back from their respective vacations. Before you sign off for the weekend, too, consider some brand-new shoes from Ms. Jenner (it’s not underwear, don’t worry), a denim collection featuring one of our favorite faces, and some oh-so soft pieces from the activewear divas at Alo.

Kylie Jenner, The Shoemaker

After a branding refresh earlier this year, it’s been full-steam ahead for KHY, Jenner’s clothing label that makes the ideal form of her wardrobe basics as seen on social media and in paparazzi pics. For the brand’s footwear debut, Jenner tapped the Italian experts at Giaborghini for a collab on three silhouettes: The Studio Thong sandal and its weirder counterpart, The Muse Thong, plus a futuristic-meets-club-girl sandal, The Icon. Shop all the variants, including the pony-hair Muse Thong we’ll be adding to cart, on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. ET on khy.com.

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...And Activewear Campaign Star!

After her friend and supermodel Bella Hadid posed for Mert & Marcus, Jenner got in on the Alo fun to show off its latest yoga-pant-and-bra color-way, Pink Marshmallow, plus her washboard abs. You look damn good, Ms. Jenner. Shop the new color here.

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Paige, The Barbara Palvin Way

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Why doesn’t my closet look more like a supermodel’s?”, Paige has the answer. The denim experts tapped Palvin for a campaign to show off its fall-ready pieces like the brown scalloped-collar leather jacket and easy dark-wash denim skirt and matching button-down that do the outfit-building for you. Shop the collection here.

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Chanel & Steven Spielberg Walk Into The MoMA...

... and aim to make cinematic history. The hottest brand in the world has always poured its resources into film, and The Museum of Modern Art’s 2026 Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel will honor none other than Steven Spielberg. He was just named the seventh most powerful director by New York, and his work will be honored with screenings at the benefit, plus a special ceremony on Nov. 12.