Debbie Harry Duets With Kermit & More Party Photos You Missed This Week

We often roll our eyes at the time-honored phrase “April showers bring May flowers,” but what if the showers came at the same time as the flowers? There were plenty of florals to spot this week, including behind sumptuous photo backdrops at store openings, in flamenco dancer’s mouths, and in the form of epic fabric sculptures. Elsewhere, the party mood was generally in bloom (sorry) as we shed off the last of our seasonal depression and swap it out for general merriment. Keep scrolling to see what you might’ve missed in New York this week.

H&M & Magda Butrym Give Flower Power For A Night

What do you get when you bring together our favorite high-street brand with a Polish designer known for her love of flowers? An H&M collection rife with rosettes. They fêted Magda Butrym’s upcoming collection in Brooklyn with the help of an it-girl army, plus performances by Soo Joo park, Charlotte Lawrence, and Kelela, who used the hall’s acoustics to their advantage for a concert-level experience.

Amelia Gray, Magda Butrym, Iris Law, Nara Smith, Gabbriette, Chloë Sevigny Lucas Possiede Soo Joo Park Charlotte Lawrence Kelela

Mercedes-Benz & Nigo Host A Subterranean Dinner

The Mercedes House in New York is something of an institution, with renowned apartments designed by the German auto house drawing eyes outside and envy for those who live inside. The brand also just redid the flagship underneath, where they had on display the G-Class Kenzo designer Nigo reworked. Beyond that, friends of the brand sat around for a dinner and walked through the empty showroom, like Disney After Dark but for car geeks.

Nigo Alton Mason

Performance Space New York’s Gala Was Wacky, Wild Fun

Performance Space New York is dedicated to rigorous programming highlighting the names you know and need to know in visual and performing arts. For their 2025 Gala, however, they let their hair down, and with genius creative direction by Willie Norris, turned the event celebrating Yoko Ono, Fran Lebowitz, and Adrienne Edwards into a performance, art piece, and free-for-all dinner all at once. Art-and-fashion people roamed the floor as Martin Scorsese (!!!) introduced Lebowitz and Debbie Harry and Kelsey Lu reenacted Harry’s duet with Kermit The Frog.

Oscar yi Hou, Hari Nef, Brandon Flynn, Martine Gutierrez, Jordan Tannahill, Ludwig Hurtado Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz Debbie Harry, Kelsey Lu Macy Rodman, Alex Tieghi-Walker

Aligne & ShopMy Give Out Vests & Fries

The newest workwear/lifewear brand on the block, Aligne, just opened a pop-up in Soho, with their signature button-down vest already taking over Mayfair in their hometown London. They brought out ShopMy folks and tastemakers like Isan Elba and Yan Yan Chan to toast to their American takeover.

Tiffany Lopinsky, Jalil Johnson Isan Elba, Yan Yan Chan, Isabella Massenet Bea Hardy

Pedro García Dances To 100 Years

The family-owned Spanish brand marked their centennial with a low-key cocktail in Nomad — that is, until the traditional flamenco dancers got on stage. The crowd of industry insiders and models had no choice but to join in on the foot-tapping fun.