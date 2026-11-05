Jordan Firstman Is The Best-Dressed Director Of 2026

Happy November, fashion freaks. The weather in New York is still giving back-to-school energy, but there have been a few chilly nights worth breaking out a leather jacket for. The fashion world is already headed towards Christmas, which I’ll get into below, and the holiday campaigns are getting us into the spirit of both cozying up by a fire and planning a trip to somewhere incredibly warm right after our family time. Up top, we have dispatches from the red-carpet and high-fashion collaboration universes, some exciting new formats blending film, fashion, and music, and more news to get your shopping whistle wet and your Instagram following list a little longer.

Jordan Firstman’s directorial debut, Club Kid, hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 6, and for my money is one of the best films of the year. He is also the best-dressed director of the year, and with the help of superstar stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, has nailed his on-duty style with no-nonsense yet high-fashion menswear pieces. Everyone has wanted in on dressing him, from Tom Ford to Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Prada. The fits of each suit are impeccable, they’re not too tight nor too roomy, and they give presentable, award-winning director without feeling stuffy. Bonus points for his Gregg Araki homage at the Los Angeles premiere afterparty.

In Bottega Veneta Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images In Tom Ford Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton Edmond Sadaka/SIPA/Shutterstock In Prada Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images In Saint Laurent Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Katie Flores/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Stella McCartney is back for a third time with a Yoshitomo Nara collaboration, just in time for bundling up. The collection is extremely limited, due in part to its commitment to 100 percent sustainable materials and doing made-to-order scarves and knits. The collection blends art, fashion, nature, music, and of course, self-expression, and the reimagined Tokyo 64 shoe is the cutest collab sneak for our money. Shop the entire collection on stellamccartney.com.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Mango dipped its toes into the fashion-film waters to show off its newest Selection offering for your holiday-party needs, tapping Nadia Lee Cohen to direct a tired (yet still party-ready) Alex Consani in the season’s best party dresses. She stars alongside a motley cast including Dree Hemingway and the ever-charming Harry Hamlin in the short film, and the collection is now live on mango.com.

Nadia Lee Cohen

Gucci wasted absolutely no time fast-forwarding from Halloween to the holidays by securing the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, for its wintry campaign. Directed by none other than Harmony Korine, the video sees Ms. Carey descending on a hotel decked out in monogrammed boots and a sumptuous fur coat, ready to preside over a Gucci-ified party. The holiday Gucci edit pays homage to Carey’s legendary butterfly motif — and of course the soundtrack is “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Shop the new edit here.

Harmony Korine

Harmony Korine Harmony Korine 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Burberry is ready for the Christmas season, and also relied on the whimsy of Korine to direct its campaign starring the most Love Actually-coded group of Brits it could enlist including Pierce Brosnan, Fiona Shaw, Cara Delevingne, and Nico Parker to host a Saltburn-coded party in Wiltshire.

Harmony Korine

UGG also went the artist route and chose a very NYLON-coded trio of JT, Lunay, and Megan Skiendiel of Katseye for its holiday campaign, featuring the fuzziest, most adorable footwear on the market that will look even better all wrapped up and ready to gift your BFF.

UGG® JT UGG® Lunay UGG® Megan Skiendiel UGG® 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

In a sea of holiday campaigns, Chanel floats right to the top with its Cruise 2027 campaign that doesn’t involve any tinsel or cozily lit interiors. Its Biarritz-inspired collection gives a new meaning to holiday getaway, with a spotlight on its knee-high rain boots, swim caps, and other bits and bobs fit for your tropical trip.

Alec Soth Alec Soth 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

If Olivia Dean’s shoes could talk, they would spin a tale of a pop star on the go with an endless supply of airline miles and sold-out arenas. Her footwear for The Art of Loving tour was entirely Jimmy Choo, and now the brand is telling the story of Dean’s life on the road with the first edition of Choo Stories that dives into the creative process behind keeping one of the world’s most exciting new talents comfortable and stylish onstage.

Garage is tapping into a higher frequency with a new campaign that emphasizes comfort and celebrates dance, and who better to team up with then acclaimed choreographer Todd Williamson (behind some of Tate McRae and Tyla’s moves) to show just how freely you can drop, twirl, and twerk in Garage pieces? See the campaign below and the new collection here.