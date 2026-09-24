Happy Fall! The people begging for summer to be over (namely, me) are overjoyed to test-drive our most recent outerwear purchases — for me, that’s a vintage leather jacket — and dip into our fuzzy-boot collection again. The stateside temperatures are brisk, which makes J.Crew’s Barn Jacket bonanza feel oh-so timely, but over in Europe, fashion is enjoying a bit of bare-skin bliss before it gets chilly. Milan Fashion Week kicked off with an electric Prada show that skirted into our hearts with easy-to-digest looks all surrounding the humble skirt. Elsewhere, we have store openings to plan trips around, re-worked band T-shirts to shop, and other odds and ends that you might’ve missed in between the overwhelmingly panned robots at a certain fashion show. (The reaction pictures alone are keeping us well-fed until next month). See what else caught our eye and landed in our Saved folder on Instagram below.

Choose Your Prada-Skirt Fighter

Prada’s Spring/Summer 2027 was the skirtiest collection of all time. 63 looks, 63 skirts, nary a pant or short in sight. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada offered all manner of the traditionally Italian (and oh-so Prada) garment, with options from intricately embellished floral pieces to gossamer double-layered girly versions. There were Velcro-adhered skirts, giant-snap-finished skirts, giant wrap skirts held up with a model’s touch, and ugly-patterned skirts. Oh, and the bra tops, tiny shoulder bags, and perforated heels were also ultra-desirable. It was far from a conceptual collection, but immediately scratched a part of my brain craving direct, urgent, and fresh fashion. Pair your next skirt with a bra top that has a bag secured onto it, or pick a chunky leather jacket to make a man out of a flouncy floral skirt.

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40 Years, 160 People, One Jacket

J.Crew can’t and won’t stop releasing campaigns that know how to meet the moment and also push it forward. The latest in its extensive 2026 marketing moment celebrates the humble Barn Jacket, which gets its shine on 160 (!!!) personalities across the arts and media. Special shout out to friends of NYLON like Jared Ellner, Ryan Beatty, and Jalil Johnson, who show the power of personal style and just how many ways you can manipulate the gentle cotton canvas. Find your next fall jacket here.

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The Bella Hadid Guide To Fall Bags

Even though Ms. Hadid has scaled back her in-person and on-runway appearances, she still finds a way to directly influence our shopping habits. This September in New York, she gave us much to think about in the accessory department with three striking and different handbag options. There’s the Saint Laurent Simone bag with an envelope-style closure (and of course she was the first person to wear the style), Staud’s Maude Carryall with a circular handle and range of color-ways, and Coachtopia’s patchwork slouchy shoulder bag. All worthy of carrying your multiple lip products and portable chargers, and all worth a closer look as you shape up your fall wardrobe.

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Let The Dame Adorn Your Fingers (& Neck)

Another brand putting the pedal to the metal this year is Pandora, and its latest effort brings Dame Pat McGrath into its orbit. Her classic lip motif found on her makeup comes to life across charms and rings that will catch the light with all their 3D shiny beauty, and also motivate you to embrace your inner mother. Shop the range when it drops on Oct. 8 here.

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Dr. Martens’ New Pep In Its Step

“With Bouncing Soles” appears on the backs of every pair of Dr. Martens shoes, and it’s taking that to new heighst with a campaign focused on embracing what makes you bounce (or get up in the morning). Our eternal muse Chloë Sevigny shows how to strut in the latest styles, updated in Crazy Horse Leather and meant to last you a lifetime. Shop the new range here.

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The Frankie Shop Goes Italiano

A beloved brand for basics that feel anything but, The Frankie Shop is a fashion-insider must-stop shop on the Fashion Month circuit. It just opened the doors to its Milan outpost with a bespoke city-specific capsule that leans into the colorful moment we’re having while staying true to the discreet elegance that defines the Italian fashion capital. Shop the collection in-store in the heart of Quadrilatero della Moda before it hits Paris and New York.

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Donatella’s Next Act

After the sale of Versace to the Prada Group, Donatella Versace isn’t wasting any time setting up her own brand-new vision. Revolve is partnering with the living legend to create a beauty and fashion brand, which will launch in the coming months. We can’t wait to see what she dreams up.

Yulia Gorbachenko

A Smashing Addition To Your T-Shirt Collection

Levi’s is committed to bringing a fresh take on band shirts to your wardrobe (the Blur collection gets me compliments everywhere I go) and the latest group to get the Levi’s treatment is The Smashing Pumpkins. It’s peak ‘90s culture, with Mission to Mars and Infinite Sadness shirts that will take you back in time (even if you weren’t born yet). Shop the range here.

Courtesy of Levi's

Who Said Independent Retail Was Dead?

Every time a new venture-capital coffee chain opens, a part of the old fabric of a city dies. But all hope is not lost: Two boutiques in Toronto and San Francisco are proving multibrand stores aren’t going anywhere. Absolutely Fabrics, founded in 2023 by Kaelen Haworth, opened its second location in Toronto’s Summerhill neighborhood and features striking minimalist design and the best buy in the city (country?) where you can find brands you know and some you don’t. Over on the West Coast, Sherri McMullen of McMullen is also opening her second location in San Francisco’s bustling Union Square neighborhood. Expect the same expertly curated selection of emerging designers with a distinctly Californian, feminine touch.