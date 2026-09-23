Pregaming & Front Row With Charli D’Amelio At Her 10th Prada Show

Getting an invite to a Prada show is an “I made it” moment for anyone in the fashion industry. Celebrating your tenth Prada show is just a flex. Charli D’Amelio is only 22 years old, but she’s been a Prada girl since she was 15, and Spring/Summer 2027 marked her tenth time attending one of the most coveted runways of the month. Being a digital-first creator in the luxury fashion space wasn’t easy at first, but D’Amelio credits Prada for seeing her early on. “A lot of fashion brands at that time weren't inviting people like me to things since TiKTok wasn’t as big, and they seriously took a chance on me back then,” D’Amelio tells NYLON. “I feel like Prada has grown up with me, and I can’t wait to keep doing such amazing things with the brand.” Grow up she has, and her red-hot show look confirms that D’Amelio is blossoming into a young woman right in front of us — a young Prada woman, that is. “My relationship with Prada and having Mrs. Prada, Raf [Simons], and their team trusting me with their brand for so long means the world to me.”

Her look for the show is mature and sexy, but at heart, she’s still the girl posting TikToks from her room, and she still takes it as seriously (see her texts with her social media manager). She survived the Los Angeles-to-Milan jet lag with the help of espresso — “The front desk ended up bringing us ten sleeves of Nespresso pods so we wouldn’t run out” — and pizza, just like the Italians, plus a custom playlist just for fashion week. “I always make a playlist for specific events or when we travel. It’s fun and sets the tone of the day when we throw it on. I link it on my Instagram stories too when we’re getting ready so it feels like people can listen with us!” If you want to listen and experience her day through pictures, keep scrolling.

“Good morning!!! It’s Prada day :) It’s my 10th show with them so this day felt very special from the start.”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “The playlist we listened to all week to set the vibe.”

“Glam talk 💋 💕 Lots of Pinterest boards and pictures to look through and decide what we want to do for the show.”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “TBH, this is what the table looks like when getting ready. Vlogging, figuring out how I wanted my earrings placed (it is that serious), and many shots of espressos.”

“The serious earrings in question… I am obsessed.”

“I love being able to create looks with my stylist Carlee and makeup artist Liv. We feed off of each other, and I look to them for all things fashion (and life lol).”

“Pics before the show!!! One of my fave parts.”

“I try and plan some TikToks out when I have big events, so this is what my text exchanges look like with my social media manager Alexa. (We’re usually not this organized, but we try to be!!!)”

“On my way to the show, this is when the butterflies start to kick in! I am so so grateful that Prada took a chance on me when I was 15 and has stuck with me ever since. I feel so honored that I have gotten to experience growing up with such an iconic brand 🤍”

“A little look inside my bag 💄”

“Arrrivedddd! So happy to be here, the red dress felt so elegant and chic. I felt so confident all day in it.”

“Ran into Camila [Mendes] so many times this trip and loved every second of it ✨”

“Seatmate @alexachung 🤞🏻”

“All about the dress 💃🏻”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “The show has begun 👋🏻 Tiny tops and long skirts: my favorite combo ever.”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “Need these shoes ASAP.”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “Tiny. Tops. Long. Skirts.”

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio “Night cap 🍕 Goodnight NYLON and thank you Prada for having me for the 10th time 😭🤍✨”

Styling: Carlee Barrow

Photos: Stepan Filenko

Hair: Mashal Afzalzada

Makeup: Olivia Madorma