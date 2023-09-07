Staud & Wrangler Reimagine Westernwear In A Limited-Edition Denim Collaboration

With fall right around the corner, we’re sifting and sorting through our closets. One thing you might be missing is a refresh on your jeans collection because, well, we all know that denim is essential ahead of the change in season. Ahead of the temperature wind-down, Staud and Wrangler announced their collaboration that reimagines traditional westernwear designs.

Launching on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Staud x Wrangler fall collection integrates both brands’ most beloved styles with an elevated twist — expect to see many of Wrangler’s signature, heritage denim details and Staud’s classic contemporary take on womenswear. The 8-piece apparel line offers up timeless essentials: flared jeans, pencil skirts, jumpsuits, and a variety of baggy denim tops. Some items from the limited-edition curation are adorned with an exclusive flair; you might find a few silhouettes spelling out “Staud” on the belt loops, for example. Sizing for the drop has yet to be announced, but is most likely to run from XS to XL.

Photo: Courtesy of Staud

You’ll want to hop on this collection before it’s all gone (and trust us, it will sell out quickly). With prices ranging from $95 to $350, the Staud x Wrangler collaboration is now available for purchase online at Staud.clothing and Wrangler.com, as well as in IRL Staud retail stores. Check out the rest of the collection via the official campaign images, below.

