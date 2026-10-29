Rosalía Has Something To Schlep

Many paparazzi pictures show stars emerging out of a black car and entering a building with nothing in their hands; their bodyguards or assistants in the background are often the ones doing the heavy lifting. On Oct. 28 in New York, however, Rosalía decided to carry her bag herself, and it wasn’t just any purse: She found a meter-long bag with a cinematic story to carry her belongings. (We’re still taking guesses as to what exactly she’s schlepping.)

The Lux singer stepped out in a simple black minidress paired with punk glass-and-saint ballerina platforms, which are unstable enough, but she also added a one-of-one Dana Toder bag that, in Toder’s words, was dreamed up in partnership with film director Lili Conzen. The dark romance of the bag, which is more of an art installation than useful accessory, comes directly from Conzen’s upcoming film Krähe, and stills from the film were directly printed onto the leather that Toder used to make the bag. The effect is like if Rosalía were an artsy assistant in a remake of Black Swan, with little dialogue yet a fully story to tell. Who needs words when your bag is a mural-style homage to cinema, nature, and yes, being camp as as hell?

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The Spanish superstar’s Lux-era style has been classically ballerina with a punk twist; previous examples include a custom latex tutu dress with a studded belt, and a Simone Rocha feathered dress paired with studded ballet flats. Her exercise in balancing hard and soft is not unlike the delicate high-wire act that is Lux, and while the Grammys are still a few months away, we’re getting excited just thinking about what she’ll wear leading up to the big night. Maybe she already has her dress picked out and she’s hiding it in her purse? We’ll never know.