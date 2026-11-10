Nicole Richie Is Balenciaga’s Le City Muse, 25 Years On

In the game of fashion-word associations, black sunglasses make me think of Anna Wintour, teetering high heels recall the Olsen twins, and Balenciaga’s Le City bag brings to mind the peak of celebrity-style paparazzi pictures in the early aughts. Who better, then, to call on to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Le City than the woman who (probably) sold thousands of bags by constantly wearing one in street-style shots than Nicole Richie?

The house of Balenciaga (despite the recent departure of artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli) is leaning full force into the power of the most important bag of the 21st century by introducing a multicity campaign starring Richie and Rachel Sennott in Los Angeles, Isabelle Huppert in Paris, plus releasing an artistic collaboration with Damien Hirst — who brings his Pop sensibility to the classic rectangular bag — and a massive Le City House pop-up in Paris to celebrate every iteration of the bag that has been introduced since 2001. It’s a fitting celebration and update on the bag, which has been made in virtually every color and been scribbled on by artists time and time again.

Nicole Richie Courtesy of Balenciaga Rachel Sennott Courtesy of Balenciaga Isabelle Huppert Courtesy of Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Fashion love to celebrate an anniversary — just this last Fashion Month, there were more than my ten fingers could count — and when the milestone is for a hit product, it’s a testament to staying cultural power and the way a piece can transcend generations and trends. No one bag has defined the early aughts, and in fact, the current era, quite like Balenciaga’s Le City. It has gone through edits and refreshes under various creative directors and been worn by virtually every A-lister, and perhaps most convincingly by Richie, who was known to collect different sizes and styles and was rarely seen without one. Her boho-lite style was right at home with the moto-jacket-inspired bag, which took away all fanfare from delicate leather goods and was meant to be lived in. The act of “schlepping” might be best encapsulated by a woman with lots of totes, but when you’re one of the most famous tabloid names of the 2000s, a Le City is the ideal translation of carrying baggage.

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The campaign is Richie’s first for Balenciaga, and comes on the heels of her good friend and fellow unofficial Le City spokeswoman Paris Hilton got her own campaign — kind of. In 2024, Balenciaga reimagined Getty Images street-style photos by swapping out the updated Le City on the wrists and shoulders of repeat wearers including Hilton. Balenciaga’s eyes are always on the ball, and the Y2K honorary Balenciaga ambassadors have finally gotten their due. Shop Le City on balenciaga.com and be sure to keep an eye out for more news on this front. We have a feeling the celebrations are far from over.