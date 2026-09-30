Revolve’s Supermodel Convention & More Paris Fashion Week SS27 Party Photos

Fashion is our passion, and while the runways are of course the main draw of Paris Fashion Week, it doesn’t hurt that the accompanying partying is also in our job descriptions. Like any great European gathering, the best things happen well after midnight, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled and Uber vouchers at the ready to dip into the best events happening across the ten-day affair. Where there is a great runway show or collection drop, an even hotter event is surely waiting to happen. Up first, we have a few supermodel-heavy affairs from the likes of H&M and Revolve, but keep checking back throughout the week to see who else we spot and where.

H&M & Elie Saab Do After-Dark Glamour

Our go-to high-street favorite, H&M, can’t and won’t stop enlisting designers for premium collections, and it enlisted Elie Saab as its latest collaborator. The intricate lace detailing, shimmer, and seduction of Saab’s clothes make perfect sense for a party-forward collection, which got its debut on the likes of Gabbriette, Imaan Hammam, and Iris Law, who gathered with Saab and company for a night of catching up on the eve of Paris’ hectic schedule.

Gabbriette, Amelia Gray Courtesy of H&M Mr Elie Saab Jr, Imaan Hammam, Ann-Sofie Johansson, Mr Elie Saab Courtesy of H&M Iris Law Courtesy of H&M Iris Law, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Amelia Gray Courtesy of H&M 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Revolve Brings Our Favorite Supers Out Past Midnight

Revolve’s new in-house label is meant for camera flashes and dimly lit corners of parties, so the powers that be made all that a reality with a launch party for its new editorial magazine and collection. It was a who’s who of the supermodel circuit, with Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai, Amelia Gray, Adriana Lima, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all wearing black dresses (save Jenner’s cut-out white top) that sizzled well into the late (well, early) Parisian hours.

Anok Yai SanshoScott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Alex Consani Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/Shutterstock Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/Shutterstock Amelia Gray Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Cutting Room Floor Toasts To A Season Of Newness

Recho Omondi of The Cutting Room Floor just penned a one-of-a-kind deal with Patreon, and while the fruits of her labor will be slowly revealed, we know a new season of her cutting-edge (pun intended) fashion and culture podcast is arriving Oct. 7. Before that, though, there’s Paris front rows to conquer, and Omondi and her industry friends kicked things off with an intimate, gossip-heavy dinner at Café de l'Usine.