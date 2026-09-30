Pregaming & Spotting Gold Pants At The Dior SS27 Show With Izzi Allain

The first morning of Paris Fashion Week is like Christmas morning for the fashion set. Even though many editors and creators have been on the road since New York, if the mood is right and the sun is out in the French capital, there is a bright-eyed-bushy-tailed feeling to the proceedings. Dior always falls on that fateful afternoon, and one of our picks for the most fashionable ladies of 2026, Izzi Allain (aka Isabelle Allain, aka Izzipoopi), was there to take it all in. It was a milestone moment for Allain, who counted Jonathan Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear show as her first Dior runway experience. She’s previously donned a few of Anderson’s creations — this summer, she wore two ready-to-wear looks for a luxury Belmond train ride and wedding — and made Dior’s lilypad shoes feel totally normal for an Italian train dinner.

Her ability to make the insane feel regular made her a TikTok phenom, but her excellent eye for contemporary style keeps us coming back. Her morning, for all the nutty (pun intended) fashion that lied ahead, was chill. She listened to Olivia Dean and Jack Johnson, took three espresso shots, and otherwise kept her cool — well, for the most part (Dior’s show spaces are famously a bit warm due to the 2 p.m. light). As for how she’s surviving the month-long carousel around major shows and late nights? It’s all about skiping the latter. “I love to go to bed early and be boring. I eat well and take care of myself to really be able to be present and enjoy the shows!” See what she packed for a walnut-coded day with Dior, and how she got ready, below.

“Come with me to my first Dior by Jonathan Anderson show!!!!! I am so excited (and sweating in my look).”

“Glam. With Dior Beauty of course. And my faves @vincentpel @tuddynana.”

“And always fuel up before the show!!! I had scrambled eggs and avocado toast (with a side of salmon that I gave to Vincent)”

“I went for a natural glam with some frecklessss.”

“Then I went to Parc Monceau to shoot some beautiful pictures and videos before the show. This park is so magical, you need to go for a walk there.”

“Oh and this was what was in my bag… The show invite was walnuts, so I played with that for my content.”

“Hahaha this was what was really in my bag. Lipstick, perfume (this has been my perfume for three years), and powder!”

“And now showtime!!! The entrance is always crazy at the Dior shows so I was a bit nervous.”

Guel Sener “Took some photos at the venue. It was so beautiful and I can’t believe I was actually there.”

“I was sitting with my friend Moya and our shoes were so cute together. We were both sweating so much lol but it was worth it.”

“This was one of my favourite looks. I think these colours look so beautiful together and it was really unexpected!”

“It was an epic day. Thank you so much for having me and spending the day with me!!!!! ❤️💋”

Photography courtesy of Izzi Allain

Hair by Vincent Pelletier

Makeup by Nadia Tayeh