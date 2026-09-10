Dior & A24, An Unlikely (But Welcome) Pairing

It’s been one day since we declared 2026 the year of the fashion film, and already Dior is proving our point better than 600 words ever could. Today, the luxury fashion house announced its partnership with A24, the popular production company behind such films as Moonlight, Lady Bird, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Marty Supreme.

Of course, an occasion like this calls for more than just a standard press release, which is why Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson called in all his best muses — Sabrina Carpenter, Drew Starkey, Josh O’Connor, Sophie Wilde, and Camille Cottin — to star in an Aidan Zamiri-directed short film announcing the partnership. For two minutes and twenty-two seconds, the brand ambassadors attempt to embody the spirit of Jonathan Anderson through humbly hunched post-runway-show bows and botched Northern Irish accents, but they can’t quite nail it. Frustrated and aggrieved, Wilde screams into the void before having a film and fashion-related crash out on the floor. (Anderson also makes a cameo as, you guessed it, Jonathan Anderson.)

Now for the details of the collab: Centered around the A24-owned Cherry Lane Theatre, Dior will serve as the theatre’s main partner for the next two years, supporting programming across film, theater, fashion, and live experiences in the process. Both brands will also use the theatre as a space for fashion, film, and live entertainment experimentation, with Dior amplifying select A24 projects throughout the span of the partnership.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership built around artists and storytelling,” Anderson said in a statement. “Putting two creatively driven worlds side by side — you start to see what they pull out of each other that neither could’ve found alone. That’s where the interesting stuff happens.”