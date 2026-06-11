Josh O’Connor Is Ready For His Blockbuster Style Moment, Thanks To A New Stylist

In the pantheon of Internet boyfriends, Josh O’Connor is up there for his whimsy, adorable Dumbo-like ears, and his classically English fashion. With a new stylist and a massive summer movie on the way, O’Connor has proved he’s ready for the leading-man role both on and off screen.

O’Connor had a huge 2025, appearing as a sexy priest in the latest Knives Out movie and starring in a handful of indie favorites. 2026 promises to up the ante, with roles in a Joel Coen movie and Steven Spielberg’s latest alien blockbuster, Disclosure Day. He’s appeared alongside Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Spielberg for press with a fresh wardrobe worthy of the massive scale the movie expects of its stars. For the first set of press in Paris, he stepped out in a mix of designers hitting the preppy-chic notes he’s known for with a custome cable-knit waistcoat from Dior, a striking Lemaire patterned shirt and vest, and a classic white shirt, tie, and jeans also by Dior.

In Lemaire Pierre Mouton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Instagram/@jasonbolden In custom Dior Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

The second stop on the press tour was London, and O’Connor kept up the gentlemanly vibes with another custom Dior tuxedo on the red carpet, accessorized with a swept-back hair look and a clover pin. Elsewhere, he was dapper in true menswear-heads labels like The Row and Dries Van Noten, giving a fashion-forward touch to a classic shirt-and-tie moment.

In custom Dior Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Row Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Dries Van Noten Variety/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Finally, no press tour is complete without a New York minute, and O’Connor’s delivered with, you guessed it, even more Dior. The third and final premiere look was a white jacket, blue tie, and another brooch, which has quickly become his must-have accessory for a red carpet. Elsewhere, he popped out in a relaxed Calvin Klein gray suit (with a black Dior bag on shoulder, thank you very much), a crisp pajama-style yellow Dior shirt that walked the Cruise 2027 show a month ago, and another tonal pink Lemaire moment with a sweater vest.

In custom Dior John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Calvin Klein & Dior Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images In Dior NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In Lemaire Instagram/@jasonbolden 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

His style is hitting all the right notes for us: It’s not forced runway looks, but it still is all designer — and he has Jason Bolden to thank for that. O’Connor has previously worked with Harry Lambert, superstar stylist to Harry Styles and Alexander Skarsgard, but probably was not available due to Styles’ epic world tour that kicked off earlier this summer. Bolden is responsible for the fashion of Nicholas Hoult, Nicole Kidman, and LaKeith Stanfield, to name but a few, and always brings a light touch that doesn’t scream “I’m being styled right now.” Instead, his synergetic approach to styling has resulted in O’Connor both being ready for the major stage of a huge summer movie while still maintaining his sense of whimsy.

The most important aspect of the tour, however, is O’Connor’s close relationship with Dior designer Jonathan Anderson, who has dressed the movie star for years now, both in Loewe when he was designing there and now at Dior, where Anderson’s preppy-meets-Hollywood vision couldn’t find a better match. O’Connor’s next movie role will surely surprise and delight, just like his adorable fashion choices.