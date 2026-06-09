Getting Ready With
Priyanka Kedia Pregamed The Disclosure Day Premiere With Lavender Matcha & Naomi Scott
A little fender bender can’t stop a starlet on the rise.
The chaos of a global press tour is often hidden behind beautifully lit photos on red carpets and glamorous runway looks, but the reality is that moving across the world comes with its own challenges. Case in point: Priyanka Kedia, who has a role in Steven Spielberg’s new alien epic Disclosure Day, was all systems a go to the New York premiere when her car got hit from behind en route. Never fear: She made it in style (and safely!) to Lincoln Center for the first major red-carpet moment of her career for what will be one of the biggest movies of the summer.
Kedia acts in Disclosure Day alongside some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, like Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo, the latter of whom Kedia calls a “walking angel”: “I learned so much from him on set. A hug from him and all the nerves were gone. Getting to see the king of fashion fitted in all his red carpet glory was a gift.” Before stepping out with the cast in a sleek tuxedo dress from Michael Kors Collection, Kedia spent time in the glam chair sipping on both hot chamomile tea and an iced lavender matcha (“Life is about balance”) and listening to “an all-girl rotation with Olivia Dean, Raye, Tyla, and Zara Larsson,” but especially Naomi Scott’s F.I.G. See how she transformed into a mature, premiere-ready starlet below.
“In the makeup chair in my Mom’s robe that I stole from her.”
“The chaos behind the glamour.”
“Who wore it better: me or the hanger?”
“Makeup on the go.”
“First look! A moment for the Michael Kors dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.”
“Me, but in black and white.”
“Made it to the car.”
“Oh look who it is!”
“The most perfect man in the world, Colman Domingo.”
“Got rear-ended on the bridge. Might be a little late.”
“Thank god we made it.”
“Emily and John!”
“The blue carpet! The fans! Steven in the back! A dream come true.”
Photographer: Sofia Ziman
Makeup: Kirin Bhatty
Dress: Michael Kors
Jewelry: Tiffany & Co.
Shoes: Jimmy Choo