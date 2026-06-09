Priyanka Kedia Pregamed The Disclosure Day Premiere With Lavender Matcha & Naomi Scott

The chaos of a global press tour is often hidden behind beautifully lit photos on red carpets and glamorous runway looks, but the reality is that moving across the world comes with its own challenges. Case in point: Priyanka Kedia, who has a role in Steven Spielberg’s new alien epic Disclosure Day, was all systems a go to the New York premiere when her car got hit from behind en route. Never fear: She made it in style (and safely!) to Lincoln Center for the first major red-carpet moment of her career for what will be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Kedia acts in Disclosure Day alongside some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, like Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo, the latter of whom Kedia calls a “walking angel”: “I learned so much from him on set. A hug from him and all the nerves were gone. Getting to see the king of fashion fitted in all his red carpet glory was a gift.” Before stepping out with the cast in a sleek tuxedo dress from Michael Kors Collection, Kedia spent time in the glam chair sipping on both hot chamomile tea and an iced lavender matcha (“Life is about balance”) and listening to “an all-girl rotation with Olivia Dean, Raye, Tyla, and Zara Larsson,” but especially Naomi Scott’s F.I.G. See how she transformed into a mature, premiere-ready starlet below.

Sofia Ziman “In the makeup chair in my Mom’s robe that I stole from her.”

Sofia Ziman “The chaos behind the glamour.”

Sofia Ziman “Who wore it better: me or the hanger?”

Sofia Ziman “Makeup on the go.”

Sofia Ziman “First look! A moment for the Michael Kors dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.”

Sofia Ziman “Me, but in black and white.”

Sofia Ziman “Made it to the car.”

Sofia Ziman “Oh look who it is!”

Sofia Ziman “The most perfect man in the world, Colman Domingo.”

Sofia Ziman “Got rear-ended on the bridge. Might be a little late.”

Sofia Ziman “Thank god we made it.”

Sofia Ziman “Emily and John!”

Sofia Ziman “The blue carpet! The fans! Steven in the back! A dream come true.”

Photographer: Sofia Ziman

Makeup: Kirin Bhatty

Dress: Michael Kors

Jewelry: Tiffany & Co.

Shoes: Jimmy Choo