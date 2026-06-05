When Summer Starts, It’s Always New York Or Nowhere

After watching our French and Italian friends kick off their summers last week, we were wondering when that first true night of the season would arrive. It came in the middle of the week, with a list of parties in one night that had us stretching our Citi Bike memberships and hopping in and out of cars long after the Knicks took the first game of the NBA Finals. When half the city thins out and disperses to their vacation spots of choice, the rest of the crew assembles and throws down. We have dispatches from our favorite joints spanning the East side, that speak to all types of party girls. Below, see where we caught up with our favorites this week.

Jacques Marie Mage Finally Lands In New York

The sunglasses brand on every A-lister’s temple is like the Rolls Royce of eyewear, with a deathly chic commitment to old-school glamour and unparalleled craftsmanship. It makes sense, then, that they call their stores “galleries” and not boutiques, and the art installations and architecture of their storefronts give them ample reason to. They toasted to their Soho gallery with a who’s who crowd of young style stars and legends alike, who all were enraptured by an intimate Patti Smith performance.

Collier Schorr, Mark Ronson Matt Weinberger Lou Doillon Matt Weinberger Patti Smith Matt Weinberger Steven Klein, Jérôme Mage Matt Weinberger 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Fiametta & Unemployed Sparkle With Pride

The high-jewelry brand Fiametta is led by Merill Hollander, who knows that New York girls want to throw on their jewelry and hit the dance floor. Hollander hosted a dinner and party to toast to her second Pride collection for alongside Unemployed, where guests like Ella Emhoff and Camille Charrière were witness to a vow renewal by Chani Nicholas and some seriously good dancing (don’t worry, the Knicks game was playing above the bar).

Merill Hollander, Chani Nicholas MADELEINE THOMAS / BFA Hanne Gaby Odiele, Adam Eli MADELEINE THOMAS / BFA Ella Emhoff MADELEINE THOMAS / BFA Camille Charrière MADELEINE THOMAS / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Canada Goose Is For All Seasons

The label behind your favorite down jacket doesn’t want to be tied to only winter, and they proved they can have fun with the summer set with a casual cocktail at Dimes that saw all manner of fashion insiders spilling out onto Canal Street. The hero piece, of course, was the sculptural white Negroni tower that took up much of the restaurant.

Alexander Roth BFA / Sansho Scott Deon Hinton BFA / Sansho Scott BFA / Sansho Scott Michelle Li, Brendan Chareon BFA / Sansho Scott 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Eckhaus Latta & Mango Twist & Shout

We are head over heels for the two brands’ collaboration, which looks best under the lights of a bar late at night. Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, alongside a very fashionable crowd, put that to the test with a toast to the collection at Nine Orchard. And just in case you needed more convincing on how comfortable the clothes are, two acrobatic couples spent the night contorting in the green T-shirt and funky cutout leggings.

Mike Eckhaus, Zoe Latta BFA.com BFA.com BFA.com BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

De Beers London Shines At Night

The jewelry brand behind our favorite red-carpet moments launched the Lotus collection, and hosted a darkly lit, old-school dinner at The Twenty Two with the help of New York’s finest like Beverly Nguyen and Gabriella Khalil. To bring home that old-fashioned dinner and a show feel, Ella Hunt took to the keys for the lucky listeners.

Beverly Nguyen, Aurora James Courtesy of De Beers London Gabriella Khalil Courtesy of De Beers London Ella Hunt Courtesy of De Beers London Sai de Silva Courtesy of De Beers London 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

LadoubleJ Makes New York Its Home

J.J. Martin knows summer clothes, and knows while some city girls go minimal for summer, others want to pile on the patterns, sequins, and feathers. That very set of folks — including Aweng Chuol, Liz Gillies, and Jenna Lyons — took the elevator up to Casa Cruz’s rooftop for a celebratory dinner honoring LaDoubleJ’s first New York outpost and the energy from the table-scape alone was infectious, never mind the decadent uniform of pale-pink summer sets.