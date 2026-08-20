Nicolas Ghesquière & Dame Pat McGrath Make Opposites Attract For La Beauté Louis Vuitton

In just under one year, the ultra luxurious beauty offering from Louis Vuitton, La Beauté Louis Vuitton, launched 55 lipsticks, a beautiful range of eyeshadows, and a lip crayon. For the brand’s first collaboration, it didn’t have to search far: The latest collection was made in partnership with Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, and features two distinct moods. It’s time to pick your fall-makeup fighter.

Dame Pat McGrath, Creative Director of Cosmetics, has been collaborating with Ghesquière on the runway makeup looks for Louis Vuitton, and they fit together seamlessly as creatives. “Nicolas and I have been building looks together backstage at Louis Vuitton for so many years now there is a shorthand between us: a trust and a creative cohesion,” McGrath says via press release. “What we have created with this collection for La Beauté is the natural next step of that conversation. The products did not begin with a brief — they began with a feeling, the same feeling we always create together backstage before a show. That is what makes it so extraordinary. It is not a collaboration in the traditional sense. It is an evolution of our partnership.”

Monogram Dune Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton Monogram Infrarouge Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Their long-term creative synergy resulted in two distinct capsules, Monogram Dune and Monogram Infrarouge. The two collections include brand-new shades of LV Rouge lipstick, LV Baume lip balm, and a new LV Ombres eyeshadow palette. For Dune, the lightness at play is featured in the light-tan Rouge satin lipstick, the desert-like tones of the eyeshadow, and the barely- there clear balm. Infrarouge is the polar opposite, stepping into the darkness with a bold berry lip and space-black iridescent balm topper, plus the smoky, saturated hues for eyes. Consider them your morning and night, angel and devil, or whatever opposites tickle your fancy.

Monogram Infrarouge Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton Monogram Dune Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The monogram pattern which is wrapped across all the products is special, not only for the exclusive color-ways, but also because the Louis Vuitton monogram turned 130 years old this year. To make the deal sweeter, the brand is also issuing custom cosmetic pouches and lipstick carriers in the custom monogram shades, in case your dopp kit needs a refresh — or you just want to spoil yourself before the summer is over and start your fall-beauty routine off right.

Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton Courtesy of La Beauté Louis Vuitton 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The Monogram Dune and Monogram Infrarouge collections made in collaboration with Ghesquière are available now on louisvuitton.com and in stores on Aug. 27.