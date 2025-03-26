Depop Is Releasing A Curated Selection Of Hot-Girl DKNY Pieces From The ‘90s — EXCLUSIVE

If you’re old enough to remember when you bought your first pair of DKNY jeans, Depop has a treat for you. The go-to secondhand-fashion resale site we’re sure you’re familiar with is working with DKNY to release a curated selection of gems from the brand, exclusively on the website starting March 27.

DKNY was one of the greatest things to come out of the ‘90s, with slimming denim, funky knits, and statement cargos taking the fashion world by storm and still making their way onto mood boards to this day. The Depop drop will feature 40 hand-selected items, curated by the vintage gods at 194 New York, with an emphasis on pieces that still meet the moment like a boxy burgundy leather jacket, a matching jacket-skirt set, and shrunken graphic tees for the little-top-big-bottom trend that won’t go away.

The brand’s staying power is in the numbers: Searches on Depop for DKNY were up 49% in the second half of 2024, showing people are after brands that might be overlooked. While the high-fashion divas are scavenging for archival Gucci and Jean Paul Gaultier on 1stDibs or Vestiaire Collective, the cool kids with more sensible wardrobes are hitting up Depop for beloved treasures of a bygone era. Just because it’s long gone doesn’t mean it’s not relevant, though: We could easily see the likes of Tate McRae or Iris Law rocking the pleated skirts, asymmetric stretch shirts, and the graphic “SOLD OUT” trousers on stage and in the streets, respectively. The Depop x DKNY drop will go live at 3 p.m. ET on March 27, so set your alarms now.