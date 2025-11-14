Sofia Coppola Gets Her Flowers From MoMA

There was a distinct, rose-colored tinge of FOMO in the air last week, as most of the events we covered and coveted an invite to were on the West Coast: Los Angeles fall parties, unfortunately, do hit different. But New York was not just going to sit there and let all the Angelenos have the fun. This week was all about the preholiday madness, with a few holiday-adjacent parties giving the opportunity for December dressing to get a head start. (Nobody will be surprised to hear that all black was the winning look this week.) Besides, why wait for Christmas to light up Fifth Avenue or break in a new store? Below, we’ve gathered the best pictures from across town (and even across oceans) to give you a sense of not only what happened where, but who was wearing what.

Zara, Ludovic de Saint Sernin & Alex Consani Walk Into A High-Rise...

... and serve up dinner and a scalding-hot afterparty, all on a Tuesday night. The latest designer collaboration we’re lusting over got its proper celebration with a VIP dinner attended by the likes of Consani, Scarlett White, and more, followed by a sweaty, leather-clad, Honey Dijon-DJed party that went well over the curfew.

The MoMA Film Benefit Was Coppola-And-Mars Pilled

The annual who’s-who pre-awards-season event, presented by CHANEL, brought out Coppola to honor her contribution to filmmaking. While Kirsten Dunst wasn’t in attendance, Elle Fanning and Coppola’s it-daughters (who are well on their way to making cultural contributions like their mom) joined more actresses like Rose Byrne and Lupita Nyong’o in toasting to Coppola and test-driving the brand-new Chanel collection.

Tiffany & Co. Lights Up 5th Avenue

Anya Taylor-Joy was master of ceremonies at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark holiday lighting event, where a massive bird (in honor of Jean Schlumberg’s signature Bird on A Rock) was lit on the flagship’s rooftop. Everyone was dressed to the nines, and Audrey McGraw even tickled the ivories at the intimate gathering.

Aritzia Breaks In Their New Digs

The everyday basics superstore and puffer experts gave their Flatiron location a refresh just in time for some holiday shopping, and brought out a host of black-and-gray-clad It girls to test out the couches — and girls like Anok Yai, Nara Smith, and Paloma Elsesser proved to be excellent models for the current in-store offerings.

Aminatou Sow & Margaux Test-Drive Their Party Shoes

Sow, a downtown creative force and all-around cool girl, made a size-inclusive collection of comfy, strikingly evening-ready footwear with Margaux just in time for, well, parties like the one they threw at Bar Reve in Cobble Hill. Friends of Sow’s and community around Margaux piled into the velvet-curtain-lined space for pigs in a blanket, delectable cocktails, and a pre-weekend debrief.

Presley Oldham Celebrates His Vision For The Home

Your favorite jewelry designer’s favorite jewelry designer has created a home collection that not only doesn’t break the bank, but will seamlessly fit into any home office, living room, or bedside table (the stackable mini trays are a must). ABC Home & Carpet is an apt place for these to fly off the shelves, and Oldham’s community showed up for the launch in style.

Alice + Olivia Goes Grunge

The brand toasted to their Grateful Dead collection with a host of It girls and gays alike, bringing out DJs like our favorite Mia Moretti and Francesca Keller to get the crowd moving while they showed off the collection featuring, yes, the iconic bears, but also lots of unexpected leather and rock ‘n’ roll classics.

Joan Smalls & More Decamp To The D.R.

W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive is the newest in the robust W Hotel profile, and they brought down the style set from chilly New York to break in the hotel with some help from host Joan Smalls. If the beach-party photos are any indication, there is plenty of “play” to be found on-site.