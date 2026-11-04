Christine And The Queens Is Back & Happier Than Ever

Christine and the Queens must’ve sensed that we’ve already begun compiling our best songs of 2026 list, because the French artist just released a brand new track.

With a glistening disco-infused groove, the new song, titled “Rendez-vous Avec Toi,” celebrates finding love in the club through desire and tenderness. And though the jubilant message transcends language via its vibrant flow and ebullient vocal performance, the artist also released an English version for those of us who don’t speak French. “A rendez vous in your arms / Tonight / A wish and a kiss in the dark / A rendez vous in your arms / Tonight / Promise me that there is still time, tonight,” Chris sings in the chorus.

In the accompanying music video, which was co-directed by Christine and the Queens and Raphaël De Albuquerque, the performer dances his way all over town, bringing his Alexander Ekman-choreographed moves to building rooftops, city sidewalks, and various brutalist structures.

The track is the first offering off of Christine and the Queens’ next album, due out sometime next spring. To celebrate the new music, Chris will be performing a series of intimate concerts next month across Paris, London, Amsterdam and Brussels. The show will be performed with a full band, and the setlist will feature a mix of Christine classics and unreleased songs.

“Rendez-vous Avec Toi” is available to stream now.