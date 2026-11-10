Shygirl Is More Than The Club

Ever wondered what it’s like to date Shygirl? The first time the 33-year-old songwriter, producer, and underground doyenne went out with her current boyfriend, actor George Smale, they actually didn’t “go out” at all. The London native prefers something more chill: First, she asked him to send her a voice note on Raya, “because I really judge by the cadence of your voice,” she says. Then, after taking note of his Instagram handle — “I was like, if he doesn’t match with me, I’m gonna message him on Instagram. But he did match with me, obviously” — she invited him over to watch a movie and make out. “I always invite someone to my house because it’s my domain and I’m in control,” she says. “It’s never a given that we’re gonna hook up. I’ve definitely turned people away when they got to the front door!”

Control, confidence — these have been core emotional tenets of Shygirl’s music since she debuted in 2016. Early hyperpop-adjacent singles like “Freak” and “Slime” projected the image of Shy (real name: Blane Muise) as a dance-floor domme, winning over tastemaking listeners with her wit and uncompromising allure. Across a free-flowing discography, full of EPs and remix projects, Shygirl has become emblematic of a new wave of auteurist stars — including collaborators like FKA twigs and Eartheater — whose brazen attitudes toward love and sexuality haven’t stopped them from being considered some of the most experimental and forward-thinking artists in electronic music.

Ella Douglas sweater.

And for a moment, in Shy’s mind, it seemed like maybe she was happy in that mode. “Before, I was like, I don’t need no man! I was actually really good by myself, and I genuinely was really happy about that,” she says on a call in late October. But that innocuous Netflix-and-chill date, in December 2022, changed everything. “When he got to mine, it was like the lights were on. I felt so immediately seen — it was really exposing.”

Shy’s cavalier attitude toward dating was, in an instant, shredded to pieces. She laughs when she thinks about how headstrong she used to be: “I met this guy, and now I’m one of those people that talks about their relationship all the time.”

Stylist’s own top, skirt and waistcoat; Gaggidyg00p scarf and belt; Lag World ring.

This transformative, totalizing new relationship inspired much of Swallow!, Shy’s equally transformative second album (out now). Combining the down-and-dirty club beats of her earlier work with songs that dip into the sound of 2000s indie rock — plus a new, more poetic, more open lyrical style — Swallow! is a reintroduction that puts the full breadth of her taste and personality on display. Compared with her last few releases, it’s an undeniable change of pace. But Shy always knew she had more to give: She designed her genre-hopping 2022 debut, Nymph, as an intentional stylistic mixed bag to keep an open door for future pivots. (And she hasn’t abandoned the club, either, having made appearances in both Madonna’s Confessions II film and Jordan Firstman’s ode-to-the-scene Club Kid this year.)

“When people are talking about me, they’re not really talking about the entirety of me. They’re talking about me as they understand it.”

Ella Douglas sweater. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

“I wanted my first album to be like, ‘Hey, here’s a record where you’re not gonna box me in.’ I didn’t want it to be an uphill battle when it came to the other projects I had planned in my mind,” she says. She’d always wanted to explore indie music a little more, and when she got back in the studio after touring Nymph, she realized it could be a rich enough palette for an entire album. After writing “Lucky[Hymn],” a storm of trip-hop beats and turn-of-the-millennium guitars, she knew she was onto something: “I was like, OK, I have a direction of an album here.”

Shy started Swallow! at the end of summer 2023 and finished it in December 2025 — the longest she’s ever taken to make a record. (“It was a real test of the praise kink that I’d developed,” she says dryly.) It was also the first record she made with the understanding that people would actually hear it, which has given the music new dimensions.

Stylist’s own bolero, dress and shoes; Leo Prothmann jacket.

“When people are talking about me in discussions about music, they’re not really talking about the entirety of me all the time. They’re talking about me as they understand it,” she says. “It does help reinvestigate how I communicate, and what I choose to include in the music. Because I want to be understood — and I want people to be able to understand what I’m saying better.”

Claiming the spotlight this way hasn’t always come naturally. Shy was born and raised in south London, the eldest of three in a working-class family of Grenadian and Welsh descent. In London, there’s a lot of emphasis on pedigree — you can hardly breathe without bumping into someone who went to the Brit School, or studied music at Guildhall, the kind of opportunities Shy herself, who didn’t study music growing up, wasn’t afforded.

“I respect education — I respect anyone who studies something, I personally love learning — but I didn’t have that access to music in that way,” she says. “I was perhaps slightly more cautious to insert myself when I didn’t feel like I had the education behind me. But like any art form, I don’t feel like just studying it makes you interesting, in [terms of] what you make.”

Marachii bolero; Lueder dress.

“I don’t even think I dressed overly sexual, especially when I first came out, but it doesn’t matter — my body is consumed in that way.”

When Shy did start making music, it was on something of a whim. One day, her friend and future producer Sega Bodega called her up, asking if she wanted to lay down vocals on a track he was working on. That song, “Want More,” became Shy’s debut single and set the tone for the next few years of her career with its abrasive production and drill-inspired lyrics. Its reception was positive but eye-opening. “It immediately was consumed as sexual,” even though she “was really drawing form language in drill and words that, when men were saying it, were automatically considered aggressive.”

Stylist’s own bolero, dress and shoes; Leo Prothmann jacket.

“I don’t even think I necessarily dressed overly sexual, especially when I first came out, but it doesn’t matter — my body is consumed in that way,” she continues.

Assumptions about her music based on her figure or skin color seeped into the discourse to a degree she couldn’t escape. “I do want to be seen as someone who can inhabit those things, but I also am more than that, you know? It probably influenced how I approached Nymph, because there was such an overwhelming conversation about my work being body-positive or sexual,” she says. “I was like, ‘Those are topics that other people have attributed to me.’ But I wouldn’t have necessarily said, ‘I’m body-positive.’”

Stylist’s own top and waistcoat; Gaggidyg00p scarf.

Today she has an easier time tuning out expectations. “I do think as an artist that I have a level of delusion,” she says, “because to be able to show yourself in this way, you can’t actually be 100% on the ground.” And she never begrudged fans who came up to her after shows to say they felt empowered seeing her onstage, either.

“As much as those words sometimes made me feel uncomfortable, ultimately them seeing me was making them feel good, and I don’t resent someone else feeling good from experiencing me,” she says. “That was definitely a journey, and a lot of this had been going on through my early 20s as well. I just got to a point in my 30s that I’d grown up a bit. It’s a bit like going to a new school — you find some friends that you really click with, and then you also interrupt some conversations. You have to figure out how things run here, and I think that has kind of been the journey with me making music.”

The Inventory bolero; Erica Myat dress and collar; Stylist’s own belt and shoes. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The past few years, especially, have been something of a crash course for Shy. After blowing up during the pandemic, she went from her first big tour in support of Nymph to opening for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan on their joint 2024 Sweat Tour.

“By the time I was finishing Swallow!, I was touring with Charli and Troye and playing arenas — rooms I never even dreamt of,” she says. “I wouldn’t say it was something that was on my bucket list, but I’m incredibly grateful for that experience. It was so fun and informative — I wanted music that was worthy of that space. It’s not that the other music wasn’t, but it wasn’t made with that intention. It was nice to be able to think like that with this music, and to imagine how I was going to change the arrangements for live, even while I was still making them in the studio.”

Marachii bolero; Lueder dress; Roker shoes.

This era of Shygirl is all about that kind of perspective shift — rethinking what’s possible romantically, musically, emotionally. On “Real,” a cinematic highlight, she sings about being made whole by a new relationship, a sentiment that pervades the entire record. “I feel renewed, and I’m so glad that experiences can do that, and that people in my life can do that, and that I can do that for myself,” she says warmly. “I feel validated by how I lived before, [by] every moment that was, perhaps, uncomfortable, or not as fun, or that I put myself through.

“Because I’m in a place where I am so totally content and happy. And I know that will change and shift as well,” she says. “I’m not entitled to that feeling… but I’m feeling it now.”

Top image credit: The Inventory bolero; Erica Myat dress and collar; Stylist’s own belt and shoes.