Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Land” by Emma Ogier
If it’s a wistful love song, best believe it’s going on Soundcheck. Emma Ogier has been blessed with the gift of melody, a poet’s pen, and a Houston twang that is incredibly charming.
“Daisy” by 2hollis
2hollis wasn’t kidding when he said this new album will have him tapping into a “more romantic” side of himself. It’s understandable if his signature rage-rap delivery has scared you off in the past, but at the end of the day, he’s just a cutie at heart.
“Tell Him” by Romy Mars
The 19-year-old takes her confessional songwriting in a completely new sonic direction, underscoring the playfully coy lyrics that’ve become synonymous with her artistry with a hypnotic, pulsating Pop&B synth. Was she alive for most of the 2000s? No. Did she nail the reference? Absolutely.
“Half Alive” by Mckenna Grace & The Hunger Games
We’ve already waxed poetic about this song, so we’ll just say this: we’re waiting on that fan edit with bated breath, Mckenna Grace.
“Supernova” by Snoh Aaelgra
A little bit of Michael Jackson in the vocals, a little bit of Ne-Yo in the chorus, and a little bit of Chic in the funky bassline.
“Girl Of The Moment” by Say Now
Say Now did this EP rollout perfectly: release two undeniable pop smashes, then hit ‘em with an introspective Britpop anthem that grapples with impact versus legacy. It’s “Bittersweet Symphony” with a side of trip-hop, while also maintaining their vibrant, personality-driven poptimism.
“Leave You (Never)” by FLO
It’s a great day to be a fan of British three-piece girl groups, and it’s quite refreshing to see FLO put down the early 2000s R&B nostalgia for a moment in favor of something more contemporary.
“Slug” by Devon Again
She may only be 25, but Devon Again has the existential dread of a 50-year-old man living through The Great Depression. Every single line in this song hits harder than the last, so it only makes sense to end on such an emotionally stirring bridge. 5 out of 5 slugs.
“Forever” by Quiet Light
It’s a ballad done the 80s way, with a downtempo synth-pop beat and a melody that is so dreamy, so gentle, so tender.
“Honeymoon” by 54 Ultra
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Clairo played a part in the creation of this song, as the hushed, understated production screams Todd Rundgren by way of Claire Cottrill.
“Funeral” by Amira Elfeky
Don’t let the pink hair fool you — Amira Elfeky is the second coming of Slipknot.
“Make It Out” by Girlfriend, Wife
Kinda need to listen to this on a midnight drive through Forks, Washington ASAP.