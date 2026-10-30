Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Casting Call” by Dominic Fike Hitting up your ex-flings to fill the void left by another is certainly a universal experience, yet you couldn’t waterboard this level of self-awareness and honesty out of me. Props to Dominic Fike for owning up to his sh*t.

“Addicted” by Jisoo Jisoo got me so addicted to this song. The chorus is catchy as hell, and the flow she hits in the second verse is chef’s kiss.

“Here You Come, There You Go” by Gracie Abrams How can you say no to a song co-written by Jim-E Stack and Amy Allen?

“Thin Ice” by Megan Thee Stallion Whenever Meg goes Tina Snow mode, we sit our a*sses down and listen. “He say I'm his baby, I told him, ‘Abort it’” is a strong contender for lyric of the year.

“Bodypainting” by Emilia A sensual, seductive, and corporal exploration of the body as a canvas. And if you still don’t know what to be for Halloween, a black wig and some body paint should suffice for an Emilia costume.

“Birds And Butterflies” by Niko Rubio How long until we got a remix with Kali Uchis? We’re genuinely asking. Rubio’s light-as-a-feather vocals and breezy, analog production are transportive, entrancing, and hypnagogic — an obvious product of her So-Cal upbringing that contrasts nicely with the deceptively provocative lyrics.

“Have U Eva” by horsegiirL feat. Cannelle For your Halloween pregame playlist consideration.

“Heart Attack” by Yseult If this song doesn’t stop your heart, it’ll at least give you dance-induced whiplash. Yseult knows that you’re gonna do an ‘80s homage, it needs to be loud, eccentric, and maybe even a little offputting at times.

“Heart Shaped Bed” by Moody Joody Is the concept of “sex, drugs, rock and roll” a bit played out? Yes. But does this song rock? Also yes. The band brings such a fun and fresh energy to the otherwise tired metaphor of love and addiction that even the Marilyn Monroe mention won’t make you roll your eyes.

“I’m Losing You” by Lauren Juzang Sad-girl music at its finest. It’s not every day you get to get in on the ground floor of a new artist, but now you have the chance with Lauren Juzang.