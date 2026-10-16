Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan Vs. The LA Dating Scene

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Expectations (Remix)” by Olivia Rodrigo feat. Chappell Roan God, it feels good to hear Chappell’s voice again. She sounds right at home over the bright ‘80s synth, but more importantly, she sounds like she’s having fun.

“Housewife” by Tate McRae Great bikinis, beautiful bikinis.

“Bombs” by Doechii Doechii just gave us more bars in just 90 seconds than most artists do on an entire album. Her debut is looking more and more promising every day.

“Au Revoir” by Angèle Angèle’s trance-like voice paired with the hypnotic electro-beat is exactly what you want to hear when you’re peaking at the club at 3 a.m.

“Power” by Sophia Stel Kinda need to listen to this song (and Stel’s whole album) on a static-y 2000s-style Panasonic TV.

“Hot & Talking” by Say Now Now this is what music is all about: Girls talking their sh*t over Y2K-esque synths and overly programmed drums.

“Go Hard” by MEOVV We love a song with three acts. When the MEOVV girls say they’re never gonna slow down, we actually believe them.

“Where Is Gone?” by Fontaines D.C. feat. Rosalía Rosalía and Grian Chatten’s voices are both extremely haunting on this track, but for different reasons; Rosi’s fragile delivery reads like she’s on the verge of tears at all times, while the softened tone of Chatten’s signature gruff voice will send a chill down your spine.

“Pretty Girls” by Rachel Chinouriri The gay agenda is strong this week.

“Meant To Be” by Tiffany Day feat. Glaive A hell of a lot of fun. Looks like tour has been very artistically fruitful for these two.

“All I Want Is You” by Niko Rubio So-Cal-infused trip-hop. Excellent.