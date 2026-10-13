Olivia Rodrigo Taps Chappell Roan For Her First-Ever Remix

Olivia Rodrigo does remixes now?

On Oct. 13, the “Stupid Song” singer confirmed her first-ever remix is on the way, and features an appearance from none other than Chappell Roan. The duo will reimagine Rodrigo’s song “Expectations,” the ‘80s new wave-inspired dance track about setting high standards in relationships.

Rodrigo shared a photo from the set via Instagram, in which she and Roan are decked out in ‘80s-style tutus atop a vintage car. Roan sports her signature white makeup, while Rodrigo dons a big head of hair and an even bigger bow.

The track and its accompanying music video drop Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes one day after Rodrigo teased the collab via IG stories, where a voice (presumed to be Roan’s) can be heard saying, “Ooh, Olivia does remixes now.” It’s no surprise to see the two on a track together — Roan opened for Rodrigo in 2024 during the Guts world tour, and the pair share a producer in Dan Nigro. If anything, it’s surprising that it took this long for the pop princesses to collab.

Presave “Expectations (Remix)” here.