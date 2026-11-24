You can tell a lot about a person based on their favorite artist. For example, if Charli xcx is topping your Spotify Wrapped, you’re probably no stranger to a night at Basement. Or, if Olivia Rodrigo is more your bag, there’s a good chance you’ve got a Fender Jazzmaster, a Gibson acoustic, and a baby grand piano taking up space in your home. Even our sense of style is reflected in our music tastes, from the pieces we reach for every day to the way we dress for concerts.

Between Slayyyter’s double-album triumph and Tinashe’s long overdue upliftings, 2026 was a banner year for pop music. With it comes gifting opportunities aplenty, especially for those who are looking to flex their gift-giving skills beyond buying out the entire merch site or adding yet another record to the vinyl collector’s archive. Below, we’ve curated a gift guide based on the buzziest albums of the year, so you can impress the music lover in your life with your thoughtfulness and your ball-knowing knowledge.

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA

Channeling the new Midwest princess doesn’t take much imagination — all you really need is a flannel and trucker hat and you’re good to go. For something with a little more “wow” factor, you can snag a gingham bikini set not unlike the one Slayyyter wears in the “Brand New Chanel$” music video, and if you are looking for a DIY project, you can always transform a regular pair of boots into Slayyyter’s signature muddy wellies. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up an iPod so your friends can listen to WOR$T GIRL the way God Slayyyter intended.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

On stage, Harry Styles concerns himself with clean button downs, perfectly worn leather loafers, a crisp tie, and maybe a pair of sl*tty little short shorts. Off stage, Styles often opts for a simple windbreaker, a trusty pair of sneakers, and a sl*tty pair of short shorts. He’s also been using this tour to soft launch his DJing career — a crucial part of the Brooklyn experience.

You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love

Olivia Rodrigo practically invented the color purple with her first two albums, but the You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love era is all about pink. A great place to start would be the blush-colored headphones she sports in the “Drop Dead” music video, an accessory that’s just begging to be paired with the defining uniform of this era: a babydoll dress. Of course, one of the best things about Rodrigo is her versatility, so if Peter Pan collars and smock silhouettes aren’t speaking to you, you can always opt for a pair of Mary Jane Dr. Martens and a punk-inspired graphic T-shirt or a hoodie honoring her hero and collaborator Robert Smith’s band, The Cure.

Music, Fashion, Film

The Music, Fashion, Film era has seen Charli xcx trade her lime greens and calf-high moto boots for all-black looks and needle-thin stilettos. Referencing some of the best looks of Charli’s career, we pulled from the pop provocateur’s favorites like Ann Demeulemeester and Isabel Marant. Also in the mix is a distressed white T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and c*nty platform heels, for obvious reasons.

Popstar

If there’s a defining look of Tinashe’s Popstar era, it’s the clear glasses and over-the-ear headphones she wears on the album cover. But if there’s one accessory she’s been gravitating towards most, it’s a funky captain’s hat. Throw in a white feather jacket à la the one she wears in the “Melatonin” music video, and your Christmas shopping is complete.

Prima

Adéla is going on tour next year, which means now is the time to set your friends up with the perfect concert ‘fit. The neon yellow bralette she wears in the “Ain’t In LA” music video, a fruity perfume, and hot pink hair dye courtesy of Good Dye Young all make for affordable options, or if you’re willing to drop a little more cash, consider splurging on a pair of prima-esque Louboutins. Red bottoms and a Nicole Kidman Criterion Collection classic, what could be better than that?

Lost Weekend

Normally with an album this sad, we’d suggest pulling inspiration from the artist’s tour so your loved ones aren’t unwrapping a box full of grief on Christmas morning. But that becomes much more challenging when the tour in question is phone-free, and the very few memories you have have been warped by your heaving sobs and tear-stained eyes. Still, we tried our best, and we’re pretty content with the final result: a piece from the Supreme x Elliott Smith collection (one of Bridgers’ favorite artists), a glow-in-the-dark skeleton T-shirt (a nod to both the Punisher era and Bridgers’ recent SNL performance), an at-home planetarium projector and a killer sound system so your friend can pretend they’re back at the Lost Tour, and a Primetime vinyl, on which Bridgers is featured.