How can one measure a year in fashion shows? By my very rough and inaccurate count, there were at least 75 million runway shows this year. (Obviously, I kid.) It felt that way, though, with nonstop fashion weeks turning into fashion months, with everything from crammed presentations in sweaty sixth-floor walkups to major blowout catwalks featuring golden chandeliers. We decided to look at our gifting through the lens of our favorite runways of the year; they are not all the same season, but they all had an impact on us one way or another.

With so much floating in the fashion ether, finding trends and community can be hard, but the best runways provided a feel of belonging, whether it be Chanel’s rainbow cranes with a diverse cast and a bag for just about everyone or Celine’s quirky new aesthetic. Landing in a fashion “tribe” not only makes sifting through the hottest silhouette of the minute more manageable, it can lend a touch of humanity to what otherwise can be a soulless industry. But if all this frou-frou business isn’t for you, at least we have what we believe are excellent gifts, from golden ashtrays and cigarette lighters to point-and-shoot cameras, limited-edition perfumes, and a matcha-loose-tea set sure to wow even the snobbiest of latte connoisseurs. Keep reading to get a dose of inspiration and find something for the most discerning of your runway-obsessed friends.

Chanel’s New Maximalists

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Matthieu Blazy has lit the fashion world on proverbial fire with his strikingly inclusive — and most importantly, fun — vision for Chanel. His Fall/Winter 2026 presentation in March was an explosion of color, with models of all ages showing off the handiwork of Chanel’s ateliers and showing that mermaid hair goes well with chainmail Chanel “tweed” jackets. The Chanel lover in your life deserves a pop of color, whether with a vase or a quirky brooch, and the Chanel beauty in particular this season is lust-worthy: Each piece comes with its own knit carrying pouch.

Saint Laurent’s Golden Girls

Saint Laurent Summer 2027 Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Anthony Vaccarello’s last show to cap off his decade-long tenure at Saint Laurent held nothing back. He doused the Jardins du Trocadéro in gold, hanging massive chandeliers above a golden catwalk that also saw some 50 or so models walk out in entirely gold creations. Celebrate the ostentatious finale of his time at the brand with things dripping in gold, from the nonsensical yet totally epic heart minaudière to gold-embossed stationary and beauty.

Dior’s Natural Beauties

Dior Spring/Summer 2027 ADRIEN DIRAND

Jonathan Anderson’s time at Dior has been marked by a love for the romantic side of life, and especially the love of nature that comes through in his sets and his accessories. The Spring/Summer 2027 show was like a Monet landscape come to life, with calming music and fashion that was best pictured with a breeze under a tree. Give the girl with a green thumb something to ponder with pink-and-green accessories and perfume that demands attention.

Celine’s Retro-Boho Babes

Celine Été 2027 Courtesy of Celine

Michael Rider has breathed new life into Celine and taken a no-nonsense approach to modern dressing. With slightly preppy codes and an unabashed love for color and odd accessories, he’s made new fans out of skeptics and made shopping feel fun again. The brand’s holiday games capsule is perfect for someone who loves Scrabble and being draped in the finest silks, and don’t forget a few retro-leaning accessories like ‘70s-inspired sunglasses and an artful watch.

Gucci’s City Glamazons

Gucci Cruise 2027 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

When Gucci shut down Times Square for its Cruise 2027 show, it was a fashion moment for the history books. No brand has done something like it, and we’ll be surprised if a brand pulls anything like it off again. Demna leaned full-force into the unabashedly rich glamour of Upper East Side moms and downtown legends, with sparkles, feathers, smoky eyes, and rich-b*tch energy, so give the hedonistic party-girl in your life something to capture memories (a camera) and make them ever-more exciting (a nice bottle of gin, a stunning red lip).