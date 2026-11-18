Oh, the holidays. A season for getting aggressively competitive over a game of charades, unpacking details of your love life with a distant relative, and panic-buying presents at the eleventh hour. But for all the frantic gift-grabbing, we're still susceptible to a little gift envy. And if there's one thing we know well and true, it's a good beauty product.

We've rounded up the things our editors actually want to give (and, admittedly, receive) this holiday season, from niche fragrances for the resident scent snob and hair saviors for a friend recovering from one-too-many bleach jobs, to futuristic skin care tools for cozy nights in, vanity-worthy makeup, and a few decidedly less glamorous essentials that deserve their moment, too. (There’s nothing wrong with a kitschy stocking stuffer, OK?!) Whether you're shopping for your #beautytok obsessed friend, or adding a little cheeky something to your own wish list, we’ve found the good stuff so you don’t have to.

For the Makeup Collector

For the Skincare Devotee

For the Scent Snob

For the Mane Character

For the Routine Perfectionist