Beauty
The NYLON Guide to Giving Good Beauty
Cult-favorite fragrances, high-tech skin care gadgets, and trendy accessories to gift (or keep for yourself) this holiday season.
Oh, the holidays. A season for getting aggressively competitive over a game of charades, unpacking details of your love life with a distant relative, and panic-buying presents at the eleventh hour. But for all the frantic gift-grabbing, we're still susceptible to a little gift envy. And if there's one thing we know well and true, it's a good beauty product.
We've rounded up the things our editors actually want to give (and, admittedly, receive) this holiday season, from niche fragrances for the resident scent snob and hair saviors for a friend recovering from one-too-many bleach jobs, to futuristic skin care tools for cozy nights in, vanity-worthy makeup, and a few decidedly less glamorous essentials that deserve their moment, too. (There’s nothing wrong with a kitschy stocking stuffer, OK?!) Whether you're shopping for your #beautytok obsessed friend, or adding a little cheeky something to your own wish list, we’ve found the good stuff so you don’t have to.
For the Makeup Collector
A lined waterline has been a staple of my makeup routine since I discovered makeup. I have gone through every brand, but nothing compares to the longevity of this one. Plus, it's so glideable and smooth with zero irritation.
As someone with a fear of blush-blindness, this balm is easy to build and goes on smooth like a cream while having a powdery, matte finish. I also use this on my lids and lip under a gloss for a matchy-matchy everyday look.
For the Skincare Devotee
The least glamorous product on this list by a mile, but the most utilitarian and one nobody will be mad to receive. My friend gifted me several while we were at a music festival earlier this year, and it made such a difference that I now will be carrying it with me into the holiday season, ready to heal my loved one's tired dogs.
For the Scent Snob
It's important to have a signature scent, but it's also important to have a fragrance that speaks to your sexy side, too. Teeming with notes of strawberry, jasmine, black coffee, and vanilla, it's safe to say this EDP fits the bill.
The gayest perfume brand in the land lives up to its queerness with its unusual, musk-heavy fragrances that get me compliments everywhere I go. The bottles are works of art, as are the blends, especially this deliciously amber-forward fruity scent.
The best packaging in the perfume business — and as a self-proclaimed scent snob, I don't say that lightly. As if that's not enough to splurge for a gift, the actual fragrances are puzzles unto themselves; this particular scent is smoky, urban, and meant for extra-late nights.
Why have one body mist when you can have five? With floral, woody, and warm gourmand notes, this set is perfect for the indecisive person in your life or just someone who likes to switch up their scent and experiment with layering.
For the Mane Character
I'm on a mission to grow my hair out because I love my bob, but I can't say I don't miss my waistlong locks and getting the honorary “Wow... so much hair!” line at the salon. I've been using this hair growth spray and gua sha everyday and obsessively checking how long my virgin roots have grown and how silky smooth they feel thanks to the peptide treatment. (Did I fall back into The Cycle and cut a bob again? Yes, but that's beside the point.)
Jennifer Lawrence told me she replaced lube with this product for her wet-hair looks, and not only did I successfully do just that on Halloween, but I found myself coming back for regular, non-costume-related hair maintenance. Its quick-acting formula and incredibly lush scent are right at home with my routine.
I've been told by many a hair stylist that my hair is deceptively thick, but I say you can never have too much volume. And as someone who doesn't like to wear product in my hair, it says a lot that this easy-to-use and lightweight formulation spray has found its way into my hair care routine.
I usually stay away from hair oils — my hair produces enough oil on its own — but argan oil is one of those ingredients that everyone raves about, so naturally I had to give it a try. Turns out they were right; my hair is considerably less frizzy and leagues shinier than it was even two weeks ago.
I've been on a hair-repair journey since my at-home bleach-out breakage gave me an accidental undercut and everyday use of heat left my hair crisp. This repair mask and heat protectant does wonders in making my hair feel stronger and visibly smoother after a blowout, and it makes my curls happy for those natural-hair days.
For the Routine Perfectionist
Just when you thought Big Beauty couldn't innovate on the electrocurrent machine any further, they hit you with this futuristic, robot-looking thing. Admittedly the multiple arms takes a second to get used to, but keep at it, because the results are worth it.
My precious products deserve the best, so of course they get stored in a Marc Jacobs Beauty bag. Labeled with the same bold lettering as the brand's Tote Bag, this makeup bag makes even the most mundane accessory in your beauty cabinet fun — an essential part of the Marc Jacobs ethos.
If you're anything like me and refuse to buy blackout curtains despite having a street light that shine directly in your eyes at bedtime because you love the aesthetic of your light-filtering bamboo shades (anyone?), this eye mask if for you. Its contoured design makes for pressure-free darkness through the night, and you won't wake up to find it missing between the sheets like traditional masks.