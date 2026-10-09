10 Looks, 10 Years: Anthony Vaccarello’s Best Red-Carpet Moments For Saint Laurent

It’s official: Anthony Vaccarello is leaving his post at Saint Laurent after a decade. There were signs, even for those who don’t catch on quickly. During his bow at the most recent Paris Fashion Week, he mic-dropped his finale bow and literally handed the keys back to the maison. His final show was dipped in gold, with a run of his greatest hits from his tenure spent redefining Saint Laurent. His definition of Saint Laurent included glamour at all costs, sometimes severely so, with sky-high heels, sleek suits, infamously short party dresses with sparkles, feathers, sequins, and classically French big shoulders and a penchant for drama that was (and is) refreshing in fashion. Beauty for beauty’s sake, and almost every celebrity bought into his vision.

His muses throughout the years were steadfast. There’s Anja Rubik, the legendary supermodel who continued to walk his runways right until the very end; Zoë Kravitz, who was seen tearing up during Vaccarello’s final bow; and more recently, stars like Zoe Saldana and Charli xcx. We’re paying homage to a decade of Vaccarello-isms with ten of his best red-carpet looks from his tenure. The best looks stayed true to his singular vision while also befitting the star wearing them, a difficult feat especially in the wildly fast-paced press-tour-bonanza world we live in now. See our favorite set of looks from his now-historic tenure below.

Anja Rubik, 2018 Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images A very early adopter and muse of Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent, Rubik probably wore it the most out of anyone on our list. We picked this look because it shows from the jump that Vaccarello’s vision was going to be divisive, and the ugly-floral-print trend came back around eventually, proving his visionary habits. It doesn’t hurt that this is just a plain good party dress, too.

Zoë Kravitz, 2022 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We could devote an entire article to Kravitz’s best Saint Laurent moments, but this stands out for its theme-appropriate bra (it’s giving cat, no?) and the swoop of her bangs contrasting with the scalloped neckline. It also represents the best of Vaccarello: sexy without compromising intrigue and unparalleled design.

Rosé, 2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rosé has also been a Saint Laurent girlie for almost half of Vaccarello’s time there, and this look comes from the Spring 2023 collection that had lots of these hooded dresses. She made it her own with a braid and a hefty dose of armor on her wrist.

Bella Hadid, 2024 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Perhaps his best red-carpet look... of all time? Hadid shut down Cannes (as always), made them rethink the dress code, and defined a color of summer 2024 all in one fell swoop. It defined everything that made Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent headline-grabbing, and at the end of the day, she looks d*mn sexy, and that’s what matters.

Charli xcx, 2025 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Something about Saint Laurent and Cannes just makes sense — during Vaccarello’s time, he started a film-production company under the brand — and Charli carried Hadid’s nude dressing into the next year. This was glamour at its best, with an unexpected color choice for Charli that resulted in one of the hottest dresses she’s ever worn.

Alexander Skarsgård, 2025 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vaccarello’s best red-carpet look on a man, no question. When these boots walked the runway, they instantly went viral, and who better to rock them than one of our best-dressed men of last year and the wackiest guy in film? His height helps him pull them off, and he looks dapper and BDSM-lite at the same time.

Chloë Sevigny, 2025 LAURENT HOU/AFP/Getty Images My personal pick for the best red-carpet look of 2025. Sevigny and her stylist dipped into the Vaccarello archives and selected this Spring/Summer 2018 dress for a major moment seven years later. The biker shorts, the poofy skirt, the lace, and the one-toe heel are things stars could rock, sure, but all together? It takes someone bold like Sevigny to make it work, let alone at such a gown-heavy event like the Venice Film Festival.

Rihanna, 2025 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna changed the pregnant-dressing game for good with her first pregnancy, and with her third, she was doing laps around us all. This ballgown-and-leather-bomber-jacket moment was out of this world, and proved she will not stop at anything to serve us a look.

Hailey Bieber, 2026 Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Vaccarello’s final Met Gala couldn’t have landed on a better theme, Costume Art, and he paid homage to Yves Saint Laurent’s 1969 collection made in collaboration with Claude Lalanne with this 24-karat-gold bodice sculpted to perfection on one of his modern muses. The deep Yves-Klein-blue silk makes the ideal contrast with the gold and adds that classic Vaccarello-ian dose of drama.