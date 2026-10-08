NYLON’s Top 10 Shows Of Fashion Month SS27 & More Fashion News You Missed

Every editor, influencer, and PR representative drew a deep sigh of relief after the last finale walked in Paris and Fashion Month drew to a close. No more getting-ready stories, no more fighting for a front-row seat, and finally, no more early mornings and late nights. (We’re not jaded, we’re just tired.) Now that I have some distance (namely, two days) from the proceedings, up top this week, I’m taking stock of the top ten shows of the month.

The best shows were ones that surprised us (Rick went romantic and Simone went a little sexy!) and also left no stone unturned in the name of providing glamour and a capital-S Show. There were gold-covered runways, literally and figuratively, alleged swan songs, massive birds, preppy throwbacks, glittery platforms, and so much more. The shows that left an impression on us leaned into the silliness of it all (after all, it’s just fashion) and left us feeling joyful despite, you know, the state of the world. Elsewhere, we have more dispatches from Paris and another contender for expert press-tour dresser (hint: It’s another Brit). See what you missed in between Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton show on your feed below.

The Top Ten Runway Shows Of Spring/Summer 2027

10. Rick Owens

Owens showed his romantic side off at his usually epic show, with gossamer gowns providing a welcome contrast to his usual goth-glamazon look. The intricate pleating and ribboning made for some of the best dresses of the month.

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9. Saint Laurent

We still don’t know if it was a swan song yet, but Anthony Vaccarello’s ten-year-anniversary runway show was certainly a mic drop for the ages if the rumors of his departure turn out to be true. It was truly epic: Massive gold chandeliers hung over the gold-tinted runway, and 49 looks made entirely in gold fabric made for the most ostentatious, high-fashion catwalk of the season. We couldn’t help but gag for the spectacle of it all; it was a thing of pure beauty.

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8. Marni

Meryll Rogge’s second season at the steering wheel for the quirky Italian brand saw her dial in on the way women actually dress in the brand’s clothes, resulting in a more straightforward, concise vision than her debut offering. It just felt right. Plus, I think she has a hit bag on her hands with the oversized semicircle shoulder bag, especially in the multicolor style.

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7. Eckhaus Latta

Nobody does sexiness better than the duo behind New York’s cult-favorite label, and the double layering of the sheer tanks is immediately going to be recreated by me come spring. It also felt funny in the most Eckhausian way possible to see the show end with its J.Crew collaboration. Come one, come all, and bring your preppy flair with you, too.

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6. Luar

Speaking of spectacle, finding a gag-worthy venue in New York can be daunting (and expensive), but leave it to Raul Lopez of Luar to not only get the fashion set out to Queens, but put on a show that stands up to its location. Titled “Christopher Street Columbus,” the show tackled mixing the 15th century with the feel of early 2000s New York, putting cap sleeves and puffy Renaissance-era shorts with leather jackets, feathered capes, and damn-good gowns that we hope to see this coming awards season. The traffic getting home was worth it.

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5. Vaquera

Picture Paris fashion as a magnificient, perfectly frosted cake. Vaquera is sticking its hand into that confection and smearing frosting everywhere. Designers Patric Dicaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s deeply serious fashion, which included well-designed housewive dress sendups and boxy shirts and shorts, is belied by the hilarity of their shows, which this season included a banging soundtrack that culminated in the duo singing Cher & Sonny karaoke during the finale.

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4. Simone Rocha

The Simone Rocha aesthetic is so tried and true that reinventing the wheel can often times feel like a high order, but that’s just what Rocha did this season. She went a little sexier, with more scoop in her necklines and tighter silhouettes that didn’t compromise her cerebral, feminine side. It felt less fussy than previous seasons, resulting in instantly wearable and still covetable pieces (Alexa Chung already wore the purple shirt and layered skirt look).

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3. August Barron

Glamour for glamour’s sake is a rare occasion these days, so when a duo brings out the wackiest, glitter-covered, downright slutty fashion of the week, we have no choice but to stan. Designers Bror August Vestbø and Benjamin Barron combined endless Hollywood references with their signature three-dimensional take on fashion, resulting in windswept Marilyn-style dresses, retro sportswear, undone Boogie Nights-style lingerie, a foray into sunglasses, epic, teetering, glittering, eye-popping platform shoes, and gaudy hair and makeup. It doesn’t sound like it should work, but with models as fierce as theirs, you can’t help but fall in love with their vision.

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2. Chanel

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel has taken the world by storm, and if any detractors were looking for something to knock him for in this show, they would come out empty-handed again. He deftly combined Edwardian-era undergarments with the codes of Chanel, making sexy little henleys with embroidery feel so fresh, and yet again updating the skirt suit with an even lower waistband and cropped jackets in a rainbow of hues. Something for everyone without making what could feel like a merchandised commercial collection. The shoes were banging, the casting was perfect as always (especially the women over 50), and if you didn’t leave the show with a smile after hearing “Gimme More” play halfway through? You don’t have a heart.

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1. Prada

It was the skirt heard around the world — well, the 63 skirts. There was no fuss, no filler, and no nonsense at this season’s Prada show, with every model wearing a skirt, and most wearing just a bra top with it. The message couldn’t have been clearer, and in a season where real clothes and zero theatrics felt like the right way forward, this show stuck out for being relevant and refreshingly straightforward.

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More Method-Ish Dressing From Florence Pugh

If you haven’t already watched Zoe Kazan’s fiercely epic East of Eden adaptation on Netflix, please do so immediately. Not only is it an excellent vehicle to finally see Mike Faist again, but Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames is a revelation. Her fashion for the global press tour hits just as hard, too: She’s taking look inspiration from the corsetry and dress of the era of the series, but making it modern and oh-so British. She’s run around London, New York, and Los Angeles in Vivienne Westwood, Erdem, Bvlgari diamonds, and vintage Alexander McQueen, always looking classy and never like she’s trying too hard.

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Charlotte Lawrence, The Eloise Of The Ritz

Lawrence is a Paris regular — see: any of our fashion-week front-row roundups — so linking up with Frame to continue its collaboration with The Ritz just makes sense. She stars in the campaign for the latest collection, dropping Oct. 9, which sees her spending 24 hours in the city of love decked out in Frame denim, matching silk separates, and cozy sweaters ideal for pairing with room service and a long morning in bed.

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Get Your Man In Octobre Editions

If you ever wonder why the man in your life (romantic or otherwise) doesn’t look like Lucas Bravo from Emily in Paris, at least now you can dress him like Bravo. The French experts at Octobre Editions (the brother brand to Sèzane) are launching its tenth anniversary collection with greatest hits like its expertly cut suits, wool sweaters, and lots of denim for the colder months to come, and Bravo makes a fitting campaign star. It’s also introducing a collaboration with the legendary Hôtel Rochechouart, where the campaign was shot, plus an exclusive watch designed with Lip, and more to come. Stock up now before it sells out here.